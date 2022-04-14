Local club assisting Ukraine

An Olathe woman who spent two years in Ukraine is mourning the loss of a former student there. She taught English in Ukraine during her time in the peace corps. KMBC 9 spoke with her about the loss and how she's helping friends who are still in the country. As...
Each year the Assistance League of Klamath Basin distributes award winning books to the K-12 local public school libraries as well as to the Klamath County Libraries. This year, the following books were distributed: Sector 7 — Caldecott Award; Hello Universe — Newbery Award; City of Ghosts — Intermediate Young Readers Award; and Five Feet Apart — Senior Young Readers Award.
TWO more of Vladimir Putin's top commanders have died in Ukraine as the death toll continues to mount in Russia's disastrous invasion. Kremlin officials are reported to have launched a purge of those they believe responsible for the bloody catastrophe that has seen up to 15,300 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.
A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference in Washington on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The House voted 230 to 199 on Thursday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from committee assignments over her remarks about QAnon and other conspiracy theories. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
March 21 (UPI) -- Ukraine has rejected Russia's demand to surrender the besieged city of Mariupol in exchange for humanitarian corridors, saying the Kremlin was holding its citizens hostage. Russia's Ministry of Defense on Sunday had issued Ukraine a 5 a.m. deadline to surrender the strategic southern port city in...
WARSAW (AP) — A disputed compound in the Polish capital of Warsaw administered by Russia’s diplomatic mission is being taken over by the city and will be made available to the Ukrainian community, the mayor said Monday. Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski was at the site early Monday and said...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Between the Palms Apartments fire in February, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the rise in prices of everyday items, Lowcountry families have endured a lot lately. There’s a number of organizations, however, trying to make these tough times a little easier on everyone. Local organizations are working to make a difference […]
Russia was massing troops on the border with Ukraine when an increasingly desperate Cesar Quintana went to the U.S. embassy in Kyiv in December to plead for a passport for his toddler son, who had been abducted from their Southern California home a year earlier by his Ukrainian-American mother.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The founder of a local non-profit is back in Jacksonville after spending more than a week in Poland assisting animals and pet owners impacted by the war in Ukraine. Mike Merrill said the situation in Ukraine is bigger than any rescue effort he’s undertaken before.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Galina Sokolsky, a Greensboro woman originally from Ukraine, said her sister and niece living in Ukraine are now safe. News 2 originally spoke with Sokolsky in February after Russia invaded Ukraine. She was concerned for her sister Lena and niece Veronika in war-torn Kharkiv. "They showed...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped blunt Russia’s initial offensive and seems certain to play a central role in the approaching, potentially decisive, battle for Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. Yet the Russian military is making little headway halting what has become a historic arms express.
As the war in Ukraine continues, the humanitarian crisis is getting worse. Emily Wight, a global media manager with Save the Children, joined "CBS News Mornings" from Lviv, Ukraine, to talk about how the war is affecting children who are being helped by the organization.
Gamers and gaming companies have donated over £150million (nearly $200million USD) to Ukraine’s humanitarian efforts, with Epic Games and Microsoft donating the most. A new report from Levvvel has found that since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the games industry has managed to raise approximately £150,067,319 in aid of the country and its citizens as the war escalates.
Freemasons in Shropshire have contributed to a £500,000 fund for Ukrainian refugees. The half a million pounds was raised by the 50 UK groups in less than three weeks and the total is still growing as members of the organisation, including 1,200 in Shropshire, continue to dig deep. Money...
