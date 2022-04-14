ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valneva gains approval from UK regulator to become sixth Covid-19 vaccine

By Benjamin Cooper
 2 days ago

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by Valneva has been given regulatory approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The UK’s independent medicines regulator is the first in the world to approve the Valneva product, MHRA said in a statement.

It is the sixth Covid-19 vaccine to be granted an MHRA authorisation.

It came as the number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales continues to rise, although levels remain well below those reached during previous waves of the virus.

