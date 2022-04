photo of meat section grocery storePhoto by Phototram (Creative Commons) Analysts are saying that the prices of meat—specifically chicken breast, ground beef, and pork—are expected to go up again significantly over the course of 2022. This news is in light of a protein inflation note by Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI predicts that most protein prices are expected to increase "substantially" due to the higher feed costs, with the price of chicken breast reaching as high as 70% year-over-year in the first half of 2022. (source)

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO