Apple isn't known for selling products that play too nicely with anything but each other, and that's especially true when we're talking about Android. For Beats audio gear, at least, the situation's starting to improve a little, and with the Studio Buds supporting Android Fast Pair, you could check battery levels or even locate missing buds. But now Apple is seriously upgrading just how much Android users can do with this hardware, including support for tracking directly through the Beats app.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO