ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

My big, fat, Greek Easter: food and spectacle on Crete, Corfu and Tinos

By Heidi Fuller-Love
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GF23p_0f8ndzPW00
A procession headed by a priest walks into the sea at a beach at Tinos island, during the celebrations of the Good Friday ahead of the Orthodox Easter.

Breathing the incense-scented air and listening to the priest’s plaintive chant, we sat in darkness, lit only by the glimmer of the “eternal flame” – ferried over from Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre earlier that day.

At midnight, the black-clad priest brandished the lantern aloft: “Xristos anesti!” “Christ has risen!” he cried. As if on cue, bells pealed wildly and firecrackers fizzed through the darkened streets of Palekastro in east Crete.

Alithos anesti!” “Truly He is Risen,” the crowd replied before lining up to light their candles from the flame, then scurrying home to make the smoky black cross on the lintel above their front doors, to bring protection for the following year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hc2p9_0f8ndzPW00
The red pot-throwing phase of the celebrations under way in Corfu. Photograph: E Nikitopoulou/Giwrgos Katehis

Unlike Easter in the UK, which is generally a more low-key affair, Greece’s Orthodox version of this ancient spring festival is one of the country’s biggest celebrations. It generally takes place in April (this year on the 24th) when Bermuda buttercups bloom bright in the olive groves, days are longer and warmer, and family members scattered around the world come home to celebrate with loved ones. “It’s like Christmas and New Year rolled into one,” a Greek pizza parlour owner from New York who was in Crete to see his 80-year-old mother told me, as we toasted each other with raki. “I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Although most of the larger resorts are closed at this time of the year on the islands, many smaller hotels and more authentic local restaurants are open. Since there are fewer crowds and the weather is generally wonderful – warm enough for T-shirts but still cool enough for hiking – it’s one of my favourite times to visit.

The first time I joined in these celebrations on Crete I’d been worried that I’d be imposing on what is essentially a family occasion. I soon discovered, however, that hospitable Greeks were more than happy to welcome me – a passing stranger – to their tables which were generally set up in the street outside their houses, groaning beneath the weight of grilled meat and meze snacks, and baskets of crimson eggs. Dyed to symbolise the blood of Christ, eggs are used for the tsougrisma, an egg-y version of conkers where the “weapons” are clutched in fists rather than held on strings. “Filoxenia – the love of strangers – is in our DNA,” one reveller said as she handed me a plate loaded with the traditional mastic-flavoured sweet bread tsoureki.

From solemn, candle-lit processions on Good Friday to long, lazy lunches of butter-soft lamb, slow-roasted over charcoals on Easter Sunday – at the tables of local tavernas or in people’s homes – the main rituals of Orthodox Easter remain the same across the country, but there are countless regional variations. In a quest to see how other islands celebrated Greece’s biggest festival, I decided to check out Easter on Corfu.

Mentioned in the Odyssey as the birthplace of blind musician Demodocus whose skill made Homer weep, Corfu is home to Greece’s first philharmonic orchestra, which was created in 1840 when Queen Victoria prohibited the participation of the British army band in the island’s Orthodox religious events. The island’s Easter celebrations inevitably involve a lot of music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLZkW_0f8ndzPW00
A philharmonic band on an Easter procession in Corfu. Photograph: Vasilis Ververidis/Alamy

Corfu now has about 17 orchestras and when I arrived on Good Friday I had difficulty deciding which epitaphios procession to follow – with each carrying a symbolic casket that represents Christ’s coffin. I finally headed out along candlelit cobbled streets behind the red-uniformed members of the Kapodistrias philharmonic band, who thudded solemnly ahead, plumed hats waving like feather dusters in time to Chopin’s funeral march.

On Saturday I followed crowds to Spianada square in the city’s old town to discover this Ionian Island’s most spectacular tradition. At 11am, as bells rang out for what’s known locally as “the first resurrection”, on high balconies along the main square – and along the neighbouring pedestrian sidestreets known as cantounia – dozens of Corfiots emerged, dragging giant, water-filled clay pots called botides, and hurled them to the streets below, with cries of “Opa!” and “Xristos anesti!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysgmh_0f8ndzPW00
Red jugs with the inscription kalo pascha (happy Easter). Photograph: mauritius images/Alamy

As the red clay pots exploded on the glistening marble pavement, the crowd howled and cheered loudly. “It’s said that this first started with the Venetians,” one pot thrower told me. “When they occupied the island from the 14th to the late 18th century, they would throw old and useless objects from their windows to celebrate the new year, but we do it to worship God.”

My final Easter experience, before Covid put the kibosh on Greek celebrations until this year, was on Tinos. A 20-minute ferry-hop away from Mykonos, this tiny member of the Cyclades islands is renowned for its marble sculptors. The author Lawrence Durrell described Tinos as “the Lourdes of modern Greece” because of its Panagia Evangelistria church, which attracts pilgrims from all over the country, and because Easter on this 194 sq km island is celebrated with particular fervour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0GCi_0f8ndzPW00
A priest speaks during a ‘dinner of reconciliation’ in Ktikados on Tinos. Villagers, visitors and tourists are welcomed to take part. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images

On Friday evening, the church bells began their slow, rolling funeral toll and the Epitaphios of St Nicholas headed for island capital Chora’s tiny port, where the bearers – surrounded by a swarm of candlelit fishing boats – waded out into the freezing waters accompanied by the priest in full regalia. Then, on Saturday evening, as the bells rang out for the Resurrection, parishes across the island competed in making the loudest explosion with their “trombones” – traditional fireworks packed with gunpowder that look like old wooden muskets. “The trombones are so loud that we usually ask someone who is hard of hearing to light them,” said Maria, an inhabitant of the nearby mountain village of Kardiani who I met while watching the raucous spectacle. The last explosion faded and we hurried together through smoky streets to Chora where tavernas had thrown open their doors to celebrate.

Maria invited me to sit with her family at one of the long trestle tables that tavernas had set up for the occasion.

A musician began to play lively nisiótika island songs, a firecracker whistled high overhead, a donkey honked loudly and a gust of warm air riffled the paper tablecloth. “This is what the resurrection is all about,” said Maria, as we tucked into our magiritsa, the traditional broth made from lamb’s liver, lungs, head and intestines topped with avgolemono (egg and lemon) sauce that’s always served at Easter. “This is the real rebirth – when spring is in the air and winter is finally dead.”

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Durrell
Smithonian

The Ancient Origins of the Easter Bunny

The Easter bunny is a much-celebrated character in American Easter celebrations. On Easter Sunday, children look for hidden special treats, often chocolate Easter eggs, that the Easter bunny might have left behind. As a folklorist, I’m aware of the origins of the long and interesting journey this mythical figure has...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthodox Easter#Crete#Easter Sunday#Tinos#Greek Easter
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Greece
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
IFLScience

Reconstructed Face Shows A Medieval Wanderer Found Buried In A Toilet

This is the face of a "rolling stone" who spent his life wandering across medieval Scotland before (most likely) meeting an unpleasant death, left to lay in the remains of a Roman toilet for centuries. Archeologists recently took a closer look at the skeletal remains of nine adults and five...
SCIENCE
BBC

Egypt's newly discovered ancient tombs are more than 4,000 years old

Archaeologists have recently discovered five tombs at Saqqara in Egypt, the site of the first pyramid. The burial chambers are more than 4,000 years old and experts say they are in a good state of preservation with hieroglyphics, carved walls and relics all being discovered. They are believed to be...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

The Guardian

239K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy