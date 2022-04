A vote on whether to adopt a resolution designating a part of downtown Sturgis as a Neighborhood Enterprise Zone is set for Wednesday. The Sturgis City Commission will consider a resolution to establish a NEZ, after officials received an inquiry to do so as part of Root and Branch’s proposed mixed-use development at 108-114 W. Chicago Road. Root and Branch plans to tear down three buildings and replace it with a multiple-level development.

STURGIS, MI ・ 25 DAYS AGO