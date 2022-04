Today is Good Friday. Good Friday is the holiest day of the Christian year. It arrives as the culmination of the events of Holy Week. Jesus has entered Jerusalem on the back of a donkey’s colt, signifying the peace God has commanded, and He will bring. Jesus has been betrayed, arrested, falsely charged and tried, convicted, and sentenced to die on cross beams constructed for execution by binding and nailing to them the arms and hands, and legs and feet, of the Roman Empire’s worst criminals of the state, assuring death by suffocation and trauma shock.

