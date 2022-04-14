Soccer-Former Colombia great Rincon dies following car crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico are investigating whether those in a car that crashed while speeding, killing two of the nine people packed inside, were involved in a hit-and-run and the beating of a homeless man reported before the accident. Albuquerque police say it appears alcohol, speed and the amount of people in the vehicle were all factors that led to the driver losing control and the car skidding and smashing into a concrete pillar under Interstate 40 early Sunday. Of the seven injured who were rushed to hospitals, authorities said five were in critical condition and two others had minor injuries.

