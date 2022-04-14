ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Soccer-Former Colombia great Rincon dies following car crash

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 2 days ago

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon has died after he sustained severe head injuries in a car crash that occurred in the city of Cali earlier this week, doctors said late on Wednesday. He was 55....

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former Real Madrid star Freddy Rincon, 55, who captained the iconic Colombia side of the 1990s, is left in a critical condition after his car is struck by a bus at deserted crossroads in the city of Cali

Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon was in a critical condition with severe head injuries on Tuesday after being involved in a car crash in the city of Cali, the clinic where he was being treated said. Four other people who were in the vehicle that Rincon was driving were also...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Head Injuries#Bogota#Reuters#Cali#The Imbanaco Clinic#Colombian#Santa Fe And America#Italian#Brazilian#Corinthians
KVIA

Police: Fatal car crash followed hit-and-run, beating

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico are investigating whether those in a car that crashed while speeding, killing two of the nine people packed inside, were involved in a hit-and-run and the beating of a homeless man reported before the accident. Albuquerque police say it appears alcohol, speed and the amount of people in the vehicle were all factors that led to the driver losing control and the car skidding and smashing into a concrete pillar under Interstate 40 early Sunday. Of the seven injured who were rushed to hospitals, authorities said five were in critical condition and two others had minor injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Yardbarker

Freddy Rincon passes away aged 55

Former Colombia international and Real Madrid player Freddy Rincon has passed away aged 55 in Cali, Colombia. On Monday reports emerged that Rincon had been involved in a car crash between his own vehicle and a bus. He was taken to hospital and admitted into emergency surgery immediately after. After...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Argentina
MedicalXpress

Brazilian study finds COVID-19 cases and deaths higher in areas with electoral support for President Bolsonaro

In a study to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April), researchers from Sociedade Mineira de Infectologia and Associação Mineira de Epidemiologia e Controle de Infecções show a correlation between the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's denialist attitude to COVID-19 and higher COVID-19 incidence and mortality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy