Rangely, Colorado is Open for Business

Photo Courtesy of Rangely, Colo.

The U.S. economic landscape is changing, and Rangely, CO is changing with it! The town is on a mission to diversify, in preparation for the future. Town residents include skilled workers, including those with experience in the trade industry and others who are entering the workforce after attending Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC), which was among the top five community colleges in the nation whose graduates earn the highest salaries, according to Newsweek magazine. The college, which is a great asset to the community, also offers free tuition to residents.

Private enterprises are alive and well in Rangely, with business owners – from industries as diverse as retail, food service and hospitality – uniformly sharing how easy it is to do business in town. Their business may be in different industries, but everyone has voiced appreciation for the resources that are available, readily answered questions, and speed and reliability of Rangely’s low-cost 1 gigabyte (GB) fiber optic network.

“Small businesses are the backbone of society. The Town of Rangely welcomes and supports new and existing expansion of businesses with low regulatory, utilities, property and sales taxes. Rangely would like to invite businesses to look into our quality of life as well, which includes great preschool and K-12 education, to include higher education through CNCC,” said Town Manager Lisa Piering.

Local business owner Dorian Geba shared how owning and operating a business in Rangely differed from three other states, stating: "My wife and I consider ourselves lucky to be business owners in Rangely, CO, where our motivation to succeed is matched by the city, with fantastic people who are easy to deal with. In the past, I had found that business could be a bit hostile in some places, but Rangely blew me away! While there was still the usual permitting processes to go through, the people in the town government are open-minded and truly pro-business. (Many administrations may say it, but Rangely means it!) I purchased my property in April 2021 and own the Silver Sage RV Park on Main Street. Thanks to Rangely's focus on economic development, I was able to qualify for a grant that provides me with signage assistance and improving the curb appeal of my business."

The local government supports businesses through the Rangely Development Agency (RDA) and Rangely Development Corporation (RDC), two Urban Renewal Authorities for the city (the RDA’s Façade Renovation/Site Improvement Grant Program offers financial assistance to owners or tenants with a commercial business in Downtown Rangely); the Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce; the Colorado Small Business Development Center (SBDC); and the Northern Colorado Enterprise Zone program, of which Rangely’s Rio Blanco County is a part.

“Larger businesses tend to be moving into cities and absorb most business from smaller and medium-sized businesses,” said an Arvada, Colorado-based business owner. “We were looking for a community where a smaller business like ours would be valued and utilized. We have a lot to bring to a community and really want to be part of a community that is looking to grow. After a thorough investigation, we are choosing Rangely.”

Photo courtesy of Rangely, Colo.

Remote workers should be drawn to Rangely, too. PC Magazine ranked Rangely #23 in the U.S. “Best Work from Home Cities” (one of two Colorado cities to make the ranking).

“Remote work is made easy here with our high speed, 1 GB fiber optic internet services, offered for $70 per month, which is less expensive than other locations,” said Town of Rangely Marketing/Economic Development Coordinator Jeannie R. Caldwell. “When work ends, you can quickly enjoy the great outdoors surrounding our community, without traffic or crowds. Honestly, it is hard to believe that this type of wonderful place still exists.”

Photo courtesy of Rangely, Colo.

Photo courtesy of Rangely, Colo.

Rangely, a small town in Colorado’s Great Northwest Region, has garnered its share of recognition. Aliases include “Colorado’s Friendliest Town,” Second Safest City in Colorado” and one of the state's “Top 10 Most Affordable Places to Live.”

Photo by Roxie Fromang

Photo courtesy of Rangely, Colo.

The cost of living is 13% below the Colorado average, and 4% less than the national average. In addition to its low cost of living, Rangely offers residents a low cost of doing business and a low crime rate.

Demographic Statistics*

Average age of residents:

33 years

Median income:

$55,000

Average home price:

$220,000

Undergraduate degree or more:

25%

Some college:

34%

*State Demography Office, Colorado Demographic Profile for the Town of Rangely.

“Rangely offers most things larger communities offer, including The Rangely District Hospital, a designated Level IV Trauma Center, the Western Rio Blanco Park & Recreation, boasting a full-service recreation center, golf course and calendar of events throughout the year. We are surrounded by Bureau of Land Management properties that beckon you to come out and play! These amenities make Rangely a great place to live, enjoying safe, small community living,” said Piering.

Photo by Roxie Fromang

The town is minutes from the Canyon Pintado Historic District, the closest with amenities to Dinosaur National Monument and only 25 miles from the Utah border (220 miles from Salt Lake City), 70 miles from Grand Junction and 275 miles from Denver, CO. Outdoor enthusiasts will have a variety of activities to choose from, including boating; cliff diving; fishing for trout, bass, northern pike, crappie and catfish; mountain biking; and OHV Trails and rock crawling at the only natural rock-crawling park in Colorado. Additional recreational activities include The Tank, a 60’ water tank that is an acoustical wonder and concert venue; the adventurous three-day ROAR OHV Rally in August; a host of festivals and more!

Photo courtesy of Rangely, Colo.

Photo Courtesy of Rangely, Colo.

Buildings, vacant lots and warehouse structures are available in Rangely for small manufacturing, agricultural production, healthcare, outdoor recreation companies, remote companies and workers, small artisan and boutique startups, tourism, and more!

Join a population of 6,336 in Rio Blanco County, 2,500 of whom live in the Town of Rangely, from all walks of life in a great town, full of wonderful people and an amazing place to do business!

See the Rangely, CO Investment Prospectus here.

Contact Jeannie R. Caldwell regarding locating/relocating or expanding your business to Rangely. Call (720) 505-7780 or email jcaldwell@rangelyco.gov.