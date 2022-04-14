ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilgo Beach, NY

Long Island police release new video of Gilgo Beach murder victim

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 2 days ago

Long Island officials publicly ramped up efforts Tuesday to catch the elusive Gilgo Beach serial killer, suspected of murdering at least 10 people more than a decade ago.

Suffolk County Police released surveillance footage of victim Megan Waterman at a Hauppauge Holiday Inn Express in June of 2010 — the last time she was known to be seen alive.

The remains of the Craigslist escort were found six months later along Ocean Parkway, police said.

Authorities also increased the reward for information leading to the killer’s arrest from $25,000 to $50,000.

The announcement came two months after new Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said a special unit would be tasked with solving the cold case .

The bodies of eight women, a man and a female toddler were found sprinkled along the seaside border of Nassau and Suffolk Counties in 2010 and 2011. More than half of the victims worked as prostitutes, officials said.

“I believe this case is solvable and identifying the person or people responsible for these murders is a top priority,” Harrison said at the time.

In 2020, police released pictures of a belt tied to the suspect with the initials “HM” or “WH” embossed on it.

Comments / 1

