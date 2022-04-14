POLICE: Drunk driver crashes into cemetery

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The liquor license of a Fresno store has been revoked after state officials say an employee there sold alcohol to a minor – who went on to be involved in a DUI crash that killed a 15-year-old girl. Officials with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control say the license of […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)--Hollister Police arrested a woman for a DUI Tuesday around 6:47 p.m. after rolling their car over at Calvary Cemetery. According to police the driver drove around the cemetery and turned it "into a racetrack." They were arrested with a blood alcohol content of .18%, said police. Police said a 19-year-old female driver
DUI driver arrested in Hollister cemetery after damaging over 12 graves
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, was arrested after allegedly mowing down two state troopers, Branden Sisca, 29, and Martin Mack III, 33, along with pedestrian Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, Monday night in Philadelphia as they walked on the shoulder of I-95, CBS 3 reported. Sources close to the investigation say the troopers reportedly pulled Webb over just minutes before the crash but received the distress call about a person on the interstate leaving to help before approaching Webb’s vehicle.
An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Loved ones of a missing teenage girl are pleading for help in finding her. Family members told FOX40 they believe the teen may have been taken against her will to Sacramento from Oakland by a sex trafficker. Relatives of 15-year-old Alicia Aaliyah Marie Bryant are in the middle of their own […]
ANTIOCH, Calif. — Screams for help from a storm drain led to the "risky" rescue of a man trapped for two days in a 16-inch diameter pipe in Northern California, firefighters said. Fifty rescuers from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and other agencies pulled a man in...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A bodyboarder was attacked by a great white shark in central California on Christmas Eve and died within minutes, official reports have concluded. Tomas Abraham Butterfield, 42, was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder in the Morro Bay attack and died from...
MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
The Harts looked like one big happy family. But on March 26, 2018, the dark truth about the "Hart tribe" emerged when Jennifer Hart drove her family's SUV off a 100-foot cliff in California, killing all eight members of the family. "Everyone's hearts are broken," family friend Zippy Lomax told...
An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were injured Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash at a Highway 50 off-ramp in Sacramento. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said five vehicles were involved in a crash on Watt Avenue. In total, five people were hurt. Three were in critical condition and sent to the nearest hospital, […]
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead, and two others are injured after a weekend of violence in Oakland. The Oakland Police Department says the latest death happened Saturday night around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of 18th Avenue. They say a man died on scene as a result of his injuries from […]
A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
