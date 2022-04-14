ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

POLICE: Drunk driver crashes into cemetery

By Garrett Brown
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLISTER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver who was under the influence of alcohol crashed into a gravesite in Hollister, according to the Hollister Police Department....

