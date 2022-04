The San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, 13-2. As you can probably guess based on the score and the fact that someone is writing about a regular season baseball game, an unwritten rule was broken. The offending player was Giants shortstop Mauricio Dubon who had the audacity to bunt in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Giants leading by 11-2. The Padres did not like it and it appeared that manager Gabe Kapler had a word with Dubon after the inning ended.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO