ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia City, NV

NV Energy deploys helicopter to replace old power poles, prevent wildfires

By Zachary Slotemaker
FOX Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11 Team) — On Wednesday a helicopter could be seen flying in...

foxreno.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Store owner to be returned to California in girl's shooting

A Southern California store owner agreed Friday to be taken from a Las Vegas jail to California to face charges after a 9-year-old girl was wounded as shots were fired at shoplifters. Marqel Cockrell, 20, stood in court to tell a judge he understood that authorities had 30 days to extradite him to the desert city of Victorville. He was not represented by an attorney.Cockrell is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, a nearly three-hour drive on Interstate 15 from Victorville, where police said he faces at least one attempted murder charge. Cockrell is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reno, NV
City
Virginia City, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KTSA

CPS Energy: Morning outages due to pole fires

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is working to get the lights on for a number of customers after a round of morning showers caused outages. The utility said that a majority of the outages were attributed to a number of utility pole fires caused by tracking. CPS...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KCRA.com

Truckee firefighters prevent house fire from becoming wildfire

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Firefighters were able to put out a house fire in Truckee before it spread to nearby wildlife early Saturday morning, authorities said. It happened to a home in the Tahoe Donner Neighborhood off Northwoods Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., the Truckee Fire Protection District said. Authorities say...
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv Energy#Poles
FOX Reno

E-scooters returning to parts of Reno under new partnership with Bird

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Electric scooters are making their return to parts of Reno under a new partnership with Bird. During Wednesday's meeting, the Reno City Council approved an exclusive franchise agreement with Bird for an e-scooter share program in the downtown and midtown areas. Bird will deploy the...
RENO, NV
WHSV

Prescribed burns help prevent wildfires

(WHSV) - We are in the middle of spring wildfire season. Conditions this time of year create the most risk for fires to develop. This is also a time when the Virginia Department of Forestry conducts prescribed burns which can make it harder for wildfires to develop. “Through time, our...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Camper, van and power pole catch fire in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson fire crews were busy Sunday night battling a fire. It started around 10:50 p.m. at 2330 E. 4th. Crews arrived to find a camper and van fully involved in flames. A power pole also caught on fire. The department called in a brush truck to extinguish a grass fire behind […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
FOX8 News

Power restored in Greensboro after pickup truck hits utility pole

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Power is out for some people in Greensboro this morning after a crash. Duke Energy says that more than 3,000 customers are without power after a pickup truck hit their equipment. Police have closed down the 3900 block of Spring Garden Street, near Pomona and West Wendover Avenue as they work […]
GREENSBORO, NC
KTUL

Car hits power pole causing outage near 61st and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A spokesperson with Public Service Company of Oklahoma says crews are working to restore power near 61st and Peoria after a car hit a power pole Wednesday night. Originally, about 1,000 customers were without power, but PSO says the number is down to 478 people.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy