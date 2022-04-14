ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young boy recovering after hit-and-run driver crashes into dad’s motorcycle

By Carlos Saucedo
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

A 9-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries he suffered after a hit-and-run driver crashed into the back of his dad’s motorcycle while he was riding with him

Casey Ray Jr. is healing at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton. The 9-year-old has a concussion and road rash across his body after he was thrown from his father’s motorcycle while they were leaving a football game.

An undetermined white vehicle hit the motorcycle around 8:30 p.m. Friday night on the 91 Freeway near the Spruce Street exit in Riverside.

Casey and his father were ejected. He was covered in blood when his mother first arrived on the scene of the crash. The 9-year-old had a full face helmet that was strapped to his head, but it was thrown from his body during the crash.

He has been in the hospital recovering ever since.

The driver who clipped them left the scene and CHP is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

The family is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver who they hope will do the right thing and turn themselves in.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 13, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 3

