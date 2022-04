Given that they headlined the closing night of Coachella in 2014, it was a double surprise when Canadian indie rock titans Arcade Fire were announced as a last minute addition to the bill for the Mojave Tent on Thursday (14 April) – a day before the California music festival kicked off. A double-whammy, there was, firstly, shock that they were playing at all, and second that they would be appearing in a relatively intimate setting.An eager crowd of thousands are still squeezing their way into the tent as the seven-piece band enthusiastically bound onto the stage five minutes early, so...

MUSIC ・ 56 MINUTES AGO