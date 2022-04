The Colton area has been a beehive of activity over the recent weeks, with a fashion show, fundraisers and moreAfter church on Palm Sunday, the Colton community went from fashion to sand with a little stuffing in-between. Colton High School seniors Peyton Collins and Laina West hosted a fashion show to benefit St Jude's Children's Research Hospital. "We both remembered seeing the commercials for St. Jude's when we were little and hoped we could do a project that would provide assistance to the hospital and families," Collins said. Collins and West were going over ideas for the project...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 46 MINUTES AGO