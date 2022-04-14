Who’s on the primary ballot?

A U.S. district court three-judge panel will take over a lawsuit from Republican voters asking the federal courts to take over the redistricting process. A federal lawsuit to use the rejected legislative maps that were struck down was paused while the case waited on the Ohio Supreme Court, but as of Friday, the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio Eastern Division concluded the case should move on to a three-judge panel “to determine the path forward.”

OHIO STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO