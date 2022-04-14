ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Shock pics of Taylor Farms fire shows flames engulf building in Salinas, California as firefighters battle blaze

DRAMATIC pictures show flames engulfing a Taylor Farms building in California.

Crews said the blaze started during a welding project late on Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IE7M1_0f8nTyEr00
A fire broke out at a Taylor Farms facility in Salinas, California Credit: Twitter

Multiple emergency crews have responded to the scene as they struggle to tackle the blaze in Salinas.

The Salinas Fire Department told KION that crews are starting to lose the building.

Crews said they are not getting the sufficient water pressure needed to tackle the blaze.

Ash is also raining down as thick black smoke billows into the air.

No employees were inside the building when the fire broke out.

No firefighters have been injured tackling the blaze.

According to local reports, smoke from the fire has drifted into a nearby neighborhood and there is a lingering chemical smell.

Local residents have been warned to expect smoke in the air for some time.

Over 3,000 people in the city of Salinas are employed by Taylor Farms, including the headquarters.

The facility was founded in 1995 in the Salinas Valley.

Taylor Farms is the world's largest processor of freshly-cut vegetables.

