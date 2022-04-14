Irvine teen arrested in connection with school shooting threats

NEW YORK -- A grieving family is pleading for answers after a Bronx woman was shot and killed Tuesday.Police say she was an innocent bystander who died a day after her 23rd birthday.Sally Ntim's family says her fun-loving spirit matched her unforgettable laugh. She had an entrepreneurial spirit with big dreams of building a haircare business and was the youngest of three sisters."For a lot of people, they know her for her face and her smile, her laugh, but, like, she creates moments with so many people," said Desire Ntim, one of the victim's sisters.But this moment, the 23-year-old's family...

BRONX, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO