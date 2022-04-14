ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paoli, IN

Anna Jean Glenn

 2 days ago

PAOLI — Anna Jean Glenn, known to her family and friends as Jeanie, 87, of Booneville, Ind., passed away peacefully at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, April 6,...

La Crosse Tribune

Robert Behn Glenn

WESTBY—Robert “Bob” Glenn Behn, 64 of Westby, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022, after battling repetitive illnesses over a 5-year span. During his final 3 days on this earth, he was continuously surrounded by the presence and love of his wife and two sons. He was...
WESTBY, WI
Herald-Journal

Keller, Glenn R.

Keller Glenn R. Keller 85 Logan passed away March 20, 2022. Services will be held Mon., Mar. 28th. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.allenmortuaries.net .
LOGAN, UT
WDTV

Christopher “Chris” Glenn McCall

Christopher “Chris” Glenn McCall, 45, of Weston passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Chris was born in Weston on April 16, 1976, a son of late Michael Edward McCall and Victoria “Vickie” Lynn Shannon McCall Fitts. On April 27, 2002, Chris married the love of his life Bessie Ann Smith and together they shared the last 20 years. In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Smith. In addition to his loving wife, forever cherishing their memories of Chris are his brother, Shawn McCall and wife, Vanessa, of Weston; two brothers-in-law: Scottie Goldsmith and Joey Smith both of Weston; mother-in-law, Delores Smith of Weston; three nieces: Tesla McCall, Kayla Smith, and Gracie Smith; four nephews: Austin McCall, Joey Smith, Dalton Smith, and Scottie Goldsmith; one great nephew, Sean Thomas McCall; several aunts and uncles; and his loyal K-9 companion, Bear McCall. Chris graduated from Lewis County High School in 1995 and went on to obtain his EMT license from Pierpont Community College. Chris was employed with Community Care of West Virginia in Weston. He was previously employed with Lewis and Upshur County EMS, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, and St. Joseph’s Hospital. Chris volunteered his time as a firefighter with the Weston Fire Department and was Christian by faith. In his spare time, Chris enjoyed fishing and camping at Holly River. He found delight in sight-seeing and traveling with his favorite trip being to the Strip District in Pittsburgh. Most of all, Chris loved hanging out with his dog Bear. Chris’ request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. As per Chris’ request there will be no services. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Christopher Glenn McCall. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WESTON, WV
Financial World

Australian golf legend dies at 73!

Jack Newton, a famous Australian golfer, has died at the age of 73. His family is in great sorrow, and they are releasing a statement: “On behalf of our family, it is with great sadness I announce that our courageous and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and mate, Jack Newton OAM has passed away overnight due to health complications,” the statement read, as quoted by smh.com His passion for sport and contributing to future generations of golfers and the Australian community demonstrates the character of our father, beloved husband, proud brother, adoring grandfather, and maverick mate.
GOLF

