Lenape Valley Foundation is hosting its 13th annual Golf Outing on Monday, June 13, at Doylestown Country Club. Proceeds from the outing benefit LVF’s residential programs for adults with serious mental illness. Living within 16 community locations, 45 adults are supported annually through this program, receiving treatment and building skills needed to live independently. Donations support LVF’s continuous efforts to ensure that each person receives quality care in an environment that is safe and sufficiently supports the path to an improved quality of life.

