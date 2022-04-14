ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Graduate Admissions: The Application Process and Other Tips

lehman.edu
 2 days ago

Our Graduate Information Sessions are designed to highlight the benefits and value of...

events.lehman.edu

CBS Boston

How Changes To The College Application Process Are Making It More Difficult For Students

BOSTON (CBS) — Colleges are seeing a record number of applicants this year and the process has become more stressful than ever for students. Education Consultant Cathy Costa explains that there are a number of reasons for the uptick in competition. Common Application A change in recent years is that many colleges accept the same application – the Common Application – with some school-specific additions. “Obviously, the Common Application, being an online application that is easy to send to multiple schools, has caused proliferation of applications from each individual applicant over the years,” Costa said. “People are just applying to more schools.” ‘Test...
COLLEGES
The Atlantic

The College-Admissions Process Is Completely Broken

With the last of the college-admissions decisions for the high-school class of 2022 arriving in the coming days, we’re likely at the end of another record application year. According to the organization that runs the Common App, application volume through the middle of February increased nearly 10 percent from the preceding year—which itself was up some 10 percent from the year before that. Over the past two decades, the number of applications submitted to colleges has increased more than 150 percent, even as the size of high-school graduating classes has remained fairly stable.
COLLEGES
KPBS

CSU scraps SAT, ACT tests in admissions process

The California State University system will abandon the use of SAT and ACT tests in its admission process, permanently adopting a policy today that was implemented on a temporary basis during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CSU Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to scrap the use of the standardized tests...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Harvard Crimson

Khurana Calls on Students to Find ‘Common Ground’ After the Fall of the UC

Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana, pictured in his office during an interview with the Crimson on Thursday. By Pei Chao Zhuo. Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana called on former members of the Undergraduate Council and proponents of the newly formed Harvard Undergraduate Association to find “common ground” in a Thursday interview.
HARVARD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Clark 'prepared to engage' in process of unionizing after graduate workers voted in favor

WORCESTER — Clark University will engage with the Clark University Graduate Workers United union in collective bargaining after workers voted in favor of unionization Tuesday and Wednesday.  "We are prepared to engage in that process as soon as the parties are ready to do so," the university said in a press release. "Our sincere commitment continues to be doing everything we can to ensure our students’ concerns are carefully and thoroughly addressed." ...
WORCESTER, MA
US News and World Report

3 Things to Know When Choosing Electives at a U.S. Graduate School

Most graduate programs at U.S. universities require students to take a certain set of classes. Apart from these courses, students are also typically allowed to select a few elective courses from any department that relates to their major or area of research. While some international students may be unaware of this option in U.S. graduate programs, selecting the right elective courses is important.
COLLEGES
thebossmagazine.com

The Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees for Professional Success

Higher education is expensive and time-consuming — so few students enroll in bachelor’s programs with the intention of wasting their money, time and energy on a less effective degree. Yet, as online education opportunities expand, more and more students find that they could have made better choices to position themselves well for their careers once they leave school.
COLLEGES
#Lehman College
Next City

Low-Income Students Need More Than a Good Education

School districts where most enrollees are low-income and students of color receive about $23 billion less in educational funding compared to school districts that are predominantly white, according to an EdBuild report. “Students of color and low-income students are not given the opportunities; they’re not given the funding, they’re not...
EDUCATION
DOPE Quick Reads

Supporting Formerly Incarcerated Individuals: Simple Ways to Get Involved During April's 'Second Chance Month'

As mentioned in the White House proclamation on March 31, 2022, "Second Chance Month" is celebrated during April. It is meant to "reaffirm the importance of helping formerly incarcerated people re-enter society." In so many words, the celebration seeks to give opportunities to former inmates in the form of jobs, resources, training, and skills to support them in re-entering society following a period of incarceration.[i]

