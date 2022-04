CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another day of school is canceled for over 4,000 west suburban students as a teachers strike continues. Teachers at Proviso District 209 schools have been on strike since March 4. Students have now missed nearly two weeks of school. As CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports, teachers said the strike was a long time coming."We've been working on an expired contract since June 30, 2021." And still no new contract in sight.It's why Proviso East High School English teacher Brandon Kujawa, and his fellow teachers are out of the classroom and on this picket line outside the school building.His colleagues designated...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO