The 16th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour will hit the big screen at the Wheeler Opera House next Friday as it makes its way across the country. The tour features a selection of “top-notch films that are sure to be an inspiration for the fly-fishing season to come,” according to a press release. The lineup includes films from locations around the globe, including Costa Rica, Maryland, Belize, Louisiana, Alabama, Australia and Colombia.

ASPEN, CO ・ 28 DAYS AGO