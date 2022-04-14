ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSMC's Q1 profit up 45%, beats market estimates

By Reuters
 2 days ago
TAIPEI, April 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan chip company TSMC (2330.TW) posted a 45% surge in quarterly net profit on Thursday, Reuters calculations showed, boosted by a semiconductor boom from people splurging on devices during the pandemic that led to a supply shortage of chips.

Net profit for January-March at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, rose to T$202.7 billion from T$139.7 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the T$184.67 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

