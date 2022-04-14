A Dailey Dose of Softball

It's safe to say that softball runs in the Dailey family.

"Since I was first out the womb," Macy Dailey laughs. "I was probably born at a softball park."

"Even when we were little, we would throw the ball," Amelia Dailey adds. "Our mom would put the ball in our hand and tell us to throw."

In 2022, that softball bloodline flows heavy within Church Point. Senior catcher Amelia Dailey and sophomore shortstop Macy Dailey are now joined by their younger sister, freshman outfielder Ahni Dailey.

"A lot of people dont get this chance. So we find that it's cool," Amelia said. "I mean, it's just once in a lifetime."

The trio dreamed about this moment for years. But what they couldn't imagine as kids is that their head coach would also be their big sister, Robbie Dailey.

"It was mutually hard because we would have to check ourselves," Robbie explained. "I would get aggravated with them as if they were sisters, and I'm like 'wait, you coach. You gotta treat them the same as the others.' And then they would try to catch that attitude or that eye roll you see in the living room. And I'm like 'I'm not your sister right here, so re-approach.'"

Robbie Dailey also coached her siblings in middle school. That's where the difference between coach and sister was established. And now, that respect trickles into responsibility.

"She talks to us more like, I know that you can do better than that," Macy revealed. "So we're able to fix it as her sister, and then apply it as a player and coach."

"If they can meet the expectations that are necessary, then it makes it easier that they're there to follow," Robbie adds.

Church Point currently ranks 24th in Class 3A as the playoffs near, but no matter if the season ends this week or in Sulphur at the state championship, it's these moments together that the Daileys will cherish the most.

"Amelia is going to go off to college. No telling where here life is going to take her," Robbie explained. "We get to see each other every day. They're stuck with me at school. They're stuck with me at practice

"I'll cherish the fussing," Amelia adds. "We even fight sometimes during the game. I think it's funny to look back on."

