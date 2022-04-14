Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi...and western Tennessee. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Marshall, northwestern Tippah, northern Benton, southeastern Fayette and southern Hardeman Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1233 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Michigan City, or 16 miles northeast of Holly Springs, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lamar, Canaan, Pocahontas, Lagrange, Michigan City, Walnut, Middleton, Moscow, Falkner, Grand Junction, La Grange, Saulsbury, Chalybeate, Brody, New Canaan, Hebron, Hamilton, Van Buren, Tiplersville and Rogers Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
