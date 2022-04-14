California woman fatally shot by police was victim of 'shocking' excessive force, lawyer says
By Tim Stelloh
NBC News
2 days ago
Lawyers for the family of a California grandmother fatally shot by authorities accused police of excessive force Wednesday, saying that even though she backed her car into a law enforcement vehicle, she was unarmed and never threatened officers. Tracy Gaeta, 54, died after a K-9 officer in Stockton fired...
A 21-year veteran of Sunrise, Florida, police is under criminal investigation after new body cam footage has been released. Sgt. Christopher Pullease of the Sunrise Police Department was seen choking a female subordinate on film after an altercation involving a Black male suspect that Pullease was roughing up. “Look at...
A white police officer fired in 2020 after a video of him striking a 14-year-old Black boy went viral has been reinstated. Rancho Cordova Police Department Deputy Brian Fowell got his job back late last month after being fired in September 2020 for a use-of-force incident, The Sacramento Bee reports. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office terminated Fowell after a professional standards unit investigation concluded he used excessive force against then-14-year-old Elijah Tufono.
Two months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, another man died in police custody after he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" to officers. Edward Bronstein, 38, was suspected of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020, when California Highway Patrol officers detained him. He died in custody while police were restraining him to draw his blood.
A white couple might have committed a hate crime, as they are accused of shooting and stabbing to death a Black Navy veteran at a California gas station. Christine Garner, 42, and Jeremy Jones, 49, were arrested and charged with murder of Justin Peoples, 30, the following day of March 15 at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California after 9 p.m., CBS News reported.
HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
An Atlanta woman was fatally shot at a local bowling alley on Friday. Police say the deadly dispute was over a bowling ball. The incident took place at Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta. LaKevia Jackson, 31, attended a friend's celebration at the bowling alley. Later in the evening, she got into a fight with a male suspect. He pulled out a gun and shot her as she was leaving the bowling alley---after waiting 20 minutes for her to exit the venue.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Loved ones of a missing teenage girl are pleading for help in finding her. Family members told FOX40 they believe the teen may have been taken against her will to Sacramento from Oakland by a sex trafficker. Relatives of 15-year-old Alicia Aaliyah Marie Bryant are in the middle of their own […]
NARANJA, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office released a video on Wednesday showing Javon Carter — an alleged hitman who is accused of killing a U.S. Transportation Security Administration officer. Carter, 29, recorded himself in a car while counting stacks of $100 bills, police said. Detectives believe...
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire.
Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos.
“I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.”
Then, the phone died.
“Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said.
He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
Two suspects were charged with murder and hate crimes in the killing of a Black Navy veteran and youth pastor at a California gas station last week, authorities said Friday. Prosecutors in San Joaquin County, south of Sacramento, accuse Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, and Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of first-degree murder in the March 15 killing of Justin Peoples, 30, according to a criminal complaint.
An American mother of four was killed and her younger sister was wounded during a mass shooting in Mexico Sunday night, her family told CBS Chicago. The woman, 36-year-old Melissa Silva, and her sister had traveled to Mexico to visit family, when gunmen burst into a gathering, killing 20 people. Her sister was shot - but survived.
The victims of a triple homicide in Georgia were the parents and son of the local coroner, who made the gruesome discovery at a gun range his family owns, the official said Monday. Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk couldn't reach his parents and son Friday when he went looking for...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arthur Ponce made the woman an offer: Do what I say and make me happy and I’ll return the baby. Ponce later forced her into a car, beat and threatened to cut her into pieces then raped her in front of their 2-month-old, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday found Ponce, […]
MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
