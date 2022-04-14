ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California woman fatally shot by police was victim of 'shocking' excessive force, lawyer says

By Tim Stelloh
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyers for the family of a California grandmother fatally shot by authorities accused police of excessive force Wednesday, saying that even though she backed her car into a law enforcement vehicle, she was unarmed and never threatened officers. Tracy Gaeta, 54, died after a K-9 officer in Stockton fired...

Ubbo Coty
1d ago

Why did she flee? Why did she ram her vehicle into not one but two law enforcement vehicles? Use of a vehicle as a deadly IS grounds for the law enforcement professional to use deadly force. Absolutely

Martha Valdez
1d ago

She had already hit one officer and fled the scene and tried to hit another. And how did the officers know she didn't have a gun?We have raised generations that donot believe that they are responsible for their actions. This has to change.

Just The Tip
1d ago

how about stop breaking the law. and when confronted comply with officers orders. go home alive

