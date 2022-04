Baltimore Orioles star pitcher John Means (forearm) has left Wednesday night's tilt against the Brewers early due to tightness in his forearm. (Roch Kubatko on twitter) Means was pitching well before he left the game as he finished with two strikeouts and two earned runs against in four innings of work on only 51 pitches. This may be a common theme around the league for pitchers as the league had a shortened spring training due to the lengthened CBA agreement negotiations. For now the star pitchers status should be monitored before his next chance to take the mound which would be April 19th.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO