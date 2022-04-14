ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Food trucks offer unique lunch options April 19

unl.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood trucks will be parked outside of the Willa Cather Dining...

news.unl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Source of the Spring

Beltway Bistro Food Truck to Reopen

Beltway Bistro will soon reopen, several months after the food truck was stolen in Silver Spring and later found completely stripped in Charles County. “It’s been a long road back and I’m happy to say we are opening for business!”, owner James Turner announced yesterday on Facebook. “For the moment the food truck can operate in Montgomery County. Still working on clearance in neighboring counties. We will keep you updated on our progress.”
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Telegraph

Alton sets food truck rules

ALTON - Aldermen on Wednesday adopted ordinances regulating food trucks, vendors and parks. Alton's new food truck park, Flock, has announced it will open in early May at 210 Ridge St. between Broadway and Landmarks Boulevard adjacent to the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will be operated by Laura and Matt Windisch; the site will initially host up to six food trucks at any given time for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday's hours and menu will focus on brunch. Alton Mayor David Goins said the park will be a great addition to the city. "It will really clean up our front door of downtown for people coming of the bridge," he said. "It will be a nice place for people to gather."
ALTON, IL
Star News

Leland food truck offers tasty array of chocolate drinks and 's'more'

Shelia Hall has been dreaming of owning a mobile business since she graduated from college. “It is literally one of the things I have talked about for years and many of my friends and family members would agree," said Hall, who with her husband, Michael, moved to Brunswick County in 2020. "I always reference it by saying, when I own my food truck one day, I will do this.”
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Lincoln, NE
Food & Drinks
Lincoln, NE
Restaurants
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Nebraska State
Nebraska Restaurants
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
WPTV

Grab a free frozen treat from Dairy Queen on Free Cone Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Dairy Queen is welcoming the start of spring in the best...
RESTAURANTS
99.9 KTDY

Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willa Cather
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Menu Is Here with 2 New Flavors

Fresh off the heels of its spring roster, DQ is unleashing an "All-Stars" summer lineup, which includes two entirely new flavors. Here is the whole Dairy Queen "All-Stars" summer lineup:. New Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard: Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms, and fudge crumble blended with DQ's signature vanilla soft serve.
FOOD & DRINKS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Food Drink#Motorfood#Say Cheese
24/7 Wall St.

New Menu Items At Your Favorite Restaurant Chains Coming This Spring

Restaurant chains are forever revising their menus, adding new offerings either seasonally or for good, phasing out slow sellers (sometimes brought back after fans protest), or rolling out different new items in just a few markets at first to gauge customer reaction. (Some chains also offer “secret menus” – which are usually not all that […]
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

McDonald's Japan Has a Savory Bacon Potato Pie

「変わんない秘訣は？」#ベーコンポテトパイ のテレビCMに出演するのは、あの頃から魅力が変わんない #広末涼子 さん✨音楽は #曽我部恵一 さん?
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food & Wine

Restaurant Offers Discount to Diners Willing to Lock Their Phones in 'Jail'

A restaurant in Kent, England is offering to knock 20 percent off their customers' bills—but only if they're willing to lock their cell phones in a tiny tabletop jail cell. Diners will be given the keys to the little phone jail, but their iPhones and Androids will have to be padlocked inside for the duration of their meal.
RESTAURANTS
SFGate

Schools’ lunch waste programs keeping food out of landfills

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Kathy Osborne raised her hands into the air, and the near-deafening din of a hundred fourth graders finishing lunch fell away. “Tables 2, 3 and 4,” said Osborne, who has been a custodian with Frederick County Public Schools for 22 years. “Let’s go.”
FREDERICK, MD
Bangor Daily News

UMaine Extension offers food safety training for volunteer cooks in April

FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer four options for online food safety training for volunteer cooks starting 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 5. Additional sessions are 1–4 p.m. April 7 or 13, and 5–8 p.m. April 19. “Cooking for Crowds” offers up-to-date...
FALMOUTH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy