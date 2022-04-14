Food trucks offer unique lunch options April 19

ALTON - Aldermen on Wednesday adopted ordinances regulating food trucks, vendors and parks. Alton's new food truck park, Flock, has announced it will open in early May at 210 Ridge St. between Broadway and Landmarks Boulevard adjacent to the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will be operated by Laura and Matt Windisch; the site will initially host up to six food trucks at any given time for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday's hours and menu will focus on brunch. Alton Mayor David Goins said the park will be a great addition to the city. "It will really clean up our front door of downtown for people coming of the bridge," he said. "It will be a nice place for people to gather."

ALTON, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO