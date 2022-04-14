Police beat for Thursday, April 14

Morgan County

Jacksonville Police

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• Bryan C. Branch, 52, of 603 Webster Ave. was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of ammunition by a felon and obstructing a peace officer. Police said he tried to flee when the car he was driving was stopped in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue. Branch also was cited on charges of driving while license is suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having only one taillight.

OTHER REPORTS

• A man was shot by an Airsoft gun pellet at West Morton Avenue and South Diamond Street, according to a report filed at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday.

South Jacksonville Police

THEFTS, BURGLARIES

• Someone removed about $2,200 worth of items from a storage unit in the 300 block of West Michigan Avenue during the past week, according to a report filed at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday.