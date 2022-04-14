ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

New bill aimed at giving schools more options for transportation

By Denelle Confair
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUclv_0f8nMToz00

Several schools in Southern Arizona are grappling with how to get more bus drivers behind the wheel and keep their buses running.

Now a few Arizona lawmakers are hoping to help with that problem by introducing a new transportation bill.

Arizona Senate Bill 1630 would make it so schools could use other transit options such as passenger vehicles that fit 11 to 15 people.

The bill sponsored by Arizona State Senator Sine Kerr (R) aims at tackling the many problems schools face when dealing with routes.

"So for example, in our rural and remote areas, it may not make sense to send a full 80 Passenger yellow school bus in mountainous terrain, maybe on tribal lands or roads, or where you are really hard to reach and there's only a small group of students," shared Vice President of Advocacy and Government Affairs Matthew Simon.

One concern brought up in a committee meeting was how schools would get these vehicles insured.

"This bill...it doesn't prohibit the districts in any way from reaching an agreement on their own insurance needs and what is required by by their underwriters and that they can sure work out those insurance issues individually," Sen. Kerr said.

In addition to helping transport students in rural areas, the bill aims at giving more people the opportunity to drive for Arizona schools without having to get a commercial license.

"Also, traditional school bus drivers are required to have commercial driver's license, which I think we found out during the pandemic," Simon said. "Those are really tiny jobs. And once a person is able to get a commercial driver's license, it's very hard to compete in the marketplace with some of the other great operators or shipping companies who pay great versus doing that poor traditional school bus driver."

The bill is expected to be up for a vote by the House in the next few weeks.

——-
Denelle Confair is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Denelle is proud to call Southern Arizona home. It's been her dream to tell your stories for the past decade. She is extremely curious and wants to continue to use her storytelling for the greater good.
Share your story ideas and important issues with Denelle by emailing denelle.confair@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , and Twitter .

Comments / 6

Related
AZFamily

Gov. Ducey signs ‘moment of silence’ law for Arizona schools

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona has become the latest state to require that all public and charter schools provide a “moment of silence” to reflect, pray, or meditate at the beginning of each school day. “As we’re working to get Arizona kids refocused in the classroom, we should...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Bill#Senate Bill#Arizona Senate#Advocacy And Government#Denelleconfair
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
12 News

Arizona might finally widen troubling stretch of I-10

PHOENIX — The stretch of Interstate 10 running through Pinal County has long been known as a bottleneck that's rife for slow-moving traffic and dangerous crashes. Two motorists died in October in a fiery crash after a truck crossed the I-10 median near milepost 188. A woman and two young children were killed in 2018 on the freeway near Queen Creek Road.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona

There are four challenges in the test -- as many situps as you can in a minute, a 300-meter sprint, as many continuous pushups as you can, and a 1.5-mile run. Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost of uninsured patients. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST.
ARIZONA STATE
protocol.com

The Silenced No More Act just became law in Washington state

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed the Silenced No More Act into law, making Washington the second state in the nation after California to put rules in place that prevent businesses from imposing non-disclosure agreements that bar workers from discussing certain kinds of illegal harassment and discrimination. The law, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy