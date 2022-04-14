ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

2nd arrest made after sergeant assaulted in Gaslamp

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5Mmj_0f8nMK7g00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A probationer suspected of assaulting a San Diego Police Department sergeant during a brawl in the Gaslamp District, leaving him hospitalized for days, was behind bars Wednesday.

Letrell Maurice Rolison, 33, was arrested in El Cajon on Tuesday on suspicion of attacking the lawman early Sunday, SDPD Lt. Erwin Manansala said.

The events that led to the alleged assault began shortly after 2 a.m., when officers responding to a reported fight found two men tussling in the area of F Street and Fifth Avenue.

RELATED: San Diego Police sergeant hospitalized after assault in Gaslamp District

As the patrol personnel tried to take the pair into custody, a woman approached and hit one of them in the face, after which a "hostile crowd began to form around the officers," Manansala said.

Officers were attempting to arrest the woman, later identified as Lalyn Lynch, when Rolison allegedly kicked the police sergeant in the head, causing him to briefly lose consciousness. The victim was hospitalized for several days with facial and head injuries, Manansala said.

Investigators were able to identify Rolison as the alleged assailant with the aid of images captured by officers' uniform-worn cameras, according to police.

Rolison was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony battery on a peace officer and a probation violation. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
El Cajon, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaslamp#Police Sergeant#Sdpd
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy