2nd arrest made after sergeant assaulted in Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A probationer suspected of assaulting a San Diego Police Department sergeant during a brawl in the Gaslamp District, leaving him hospitalized for days, was behind bars Wednesday.

Letrell Maurice Rolison, 33, was arrested in El Cajon on Tuesday on suspicion of attacking the lawman early Sunday, SDPD Lt. Erwin Manansala said.

The events that led to the alleged assault began shortly after 2 a.m., when officers responding to a reported fight found two men tussling in the area of F Street and Fifth Avenue.

As the patrol personnel tried to take the pair into custody, a woman approached and hit one of them in the face, after which a "hostile crowd began to form around the officers," Manansala said.

Officers were attempting to arrest the woman, later identified as Lalyn Lynch, when Rolison allegedly kicked the police sergeant in the head, causing him to briefly lose consciousness. The victim was hospitalized for several days with facial and head injuries, Manansala said.

Investigators were able to identify Rolison as the alleged assailant with the aid of images captured by officers' uniform-worn cameras, according to police.

Rolison was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony battery on a peace officer and a probation violation. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.