CORRECTED-EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar leads Asian FX higher with third policy tightening

By Savyata Mishra
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Removes incorrect reference to increase in interest rates in paragraph 2; corrects to say DBS analysts, not OCBC, in paragraph 3) * Singapore tightens policy, dollar leads * Markets in Thailand, Philippines and India closed for holiday * U.S. dollar soft overnight, slips below 100 mark By Savyata Mishra April 14 (Reuters) - The Singapore dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday after authorities tightened monetary policy to curb inflation, while South Korea's stock market wobbled after a surprise interest rate hike from the central bank. The Singaporean dollar jumped 0.7% after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) moved its currency-based policy band higher, adding to worldwide central bank efforts to battle inflation. DBS analysts said in a note that three policy tightening measures by the MAS since last October had put it ahead of other central banks in beginning to normalize monetary policy and trying to control inflation. Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ said: "While they are cognisant of the risks to growth from geopolitics, they are looking at a lot more inflationary pressure in the economy, both from external, but also due to a much tighter labour market than they had previously expected, so that's where the hawkish element comes in." A pullback in the greenback overnight supported gains in other currencies across the region. The Taiwan dollar strengthened 0.2% while the South Korean won firmed by 0.3%. Indonesia's rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit were up about 0.1%. Geopolitical risks continued to check market optimism. Ukraine warned on Wednesday that Russia was ramping up efforts in the South and East as it sought full control of Mariupol, while Western governments committed more military help to bolster Kyiv. Moves in equities markets were mixed, with trading thin ahead of a holiday. South Korean shares fell slightly after the Bank of Korea surprisingly raised its base rate. Singapore stocks were barely changed. Kuala Lumpur stocks rose 0.3%. Traders are awaiting a European Central Bank meeting later in the day, looking for signs of future monetary policy. Bank Indonesia will raise interest rates next quarter on expectations of a hawkish stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve and higher inflation, according to a Reuters poll which predicted faster-than-expected moves by the central bank this year. Jakarta stocks were down 0.1%. Separately, Southeast Asia's tourism industry showed signs of uneven recovery, with travellers getting back on planes as entry and quarantine rules were lifted in the region. Singapore and the Philippines have recorded sharp upticks in bookings. Highlights: ** Bank of Korea raised its benchmark rate to the highest level since August 2019, in a surprise move as it ramped up the fight against rampant inflation ** U.S. dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after tumbling overnight, particularly against sterling and the euro, as U.S. yields paused their march higher Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0406 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.31 -8.13 <.N2 +1.26 -5.59 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.02 -0.18 <.SS 0.73 -11.81 > EC> India 0.00 -2.42 <.NS 0.00 0.70 EI> Indonesi +0.08 -0.70 <.JK -0.07 10.27 a SE> Malaysia +0.05 -1.49 <.KL 0.23 4.12 SE> Philippi -0.06 -2.13 <.PS 1.30 -1.93 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.29 -2.92 <.KS 0.06 -8.72 > 11> Singapor +0.69 -0.29 <.ST 0.11 7.12 e I> Taiwan +0.25 -4.61 <.TW -0.04 -5.07 II> Thailand 0.00 -0.74 <.SE 0.00 1.01 TI> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

