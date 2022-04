Liverpool are dreaming of a quadruple. Manchester City are dreaming of a treble. They stand in each others’ way in the Premier League, are the bookies’ favourites stand in each others’ way in the Champions League—though City will have to get past Real Madrid and Liverpool past Villarreal first—and on Saturday, they meet in the FA Cup semi-final. The winner will take on Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the final on May 14th.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO