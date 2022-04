The Orviston Community Celebration will be held on July 8-9 this year and to buy the fireworks for the festival’s end the committee holds a Chicken & Waffles Dinner. This year the dinner will be held on Saturday, May 14, at the Beech Creek-Blanchard Fire Company social hall. The dinner will run from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and the cost for anyone age 9 and over is $10. Those youngsters who are eight and younger can eat for free. There will be both eat-in meals and take-outs available. Call Brenda at 570-660-5283 to reserve your meals or for more info.

