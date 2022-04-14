ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore, PA

Terry Blair Mantle

Lockhaven Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry Blair Mantle, 69, of Jersey Shore, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home. Born Sept. 17, 1952 in Lancaster, he was a son to Ralph D. Mantle of Jersey Shore and the former Helen Breon. Terry was a 1970 graduate of Jersey Shore High School, where...

www.lockhaven.com

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ezell, Terry

Terry Eugene Ezell, 65, died Monday, March 21, 2022 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. Terry was born in Grenada, MS. on Dec. 8, 1956 to the late Bro. Jack Ezell and Bobbie Lee Ezell. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1974. He attended Lee University in Cleveland, Tn. where he received a BA in Music. Terry's parents were the Pastor family at the Tupelo Church of God for over 40 years. Terry was a man of adventure and daring. He spent over 30 years with Delta Airlines primarily at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport where he was an Engine Maintenance Specialist. Terry was a world- wide traveler enjoyed many European destinations as well as visiting most all the States in the USA. He was particularly fond of the Florida Keys, was often found on the slopes of the Wasatch Mountains in Park City, Utah skiing, enjoying the bright lights of Vegas or enjoying Disney World sites. A free spirit and independent soul, Terry was a great musician primarily playing bass and keyboards. He was always proud of his two daughters and loved them much. A Celebration of his Life will take place at 11 AM today (Thurs. 3/24/22) at the Tupelo Church of God, his home Church, with Bro. Drew Carr officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time Thurs. only at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Terry is survived by his two daughters, Lauren Olds and her husband, Solomon of Brentwood, Tn and Alison Ferguson of Dallas, Ga. his grandchildren, Cash Olds, Presley Ferguson and Maverick Ferguson. His mother, Bobbie Lee Ezell of Nettleton; his sister, LaDean Ezell Knowles and husband, Perry of Nettleton; his nieces, Cailen Loague, Karrie Carroll and Morgan Carr; a special friend, Carol Owen of Douglasville, Ga. and a host of friends around the country. He was preceded in death by his father, Bro. Jack Ezell and a brother, Grant Ezell. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
TUPELO, MS
Lockhaven Express

Shirley Lou Apker

Shirley Lou Apker, 72, of Jersey Shore, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Wynwood House in State College. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in the Jersey Shore Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Grace M. Showers

Grace M. Showers, 85, of Jersey Shore, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jersey Shore. Born Sept. 5, 1936 in Jersey Shore, she was the daughter to the late Floyd White and the former Clara Kissell. In addition...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Michael C. Gair

Michael C. Gair, 21, of Jersey Shore, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, April 9, 2022, in Jersey Shore, Pa. To read his full obituary please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Dale “Skip” A. Counsil, Jr.

Dale “Skip” A. Counsil, Jr., 68, of Lock Haven passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Danville. Born May 6, 1953 in Lock Haven, he was the son the late Dale A. and Betty Jean Ferree Counsil, Sr. Skip graduated from Lock Haven High...
WTAP

Obituary: Blair, Edwina “Winnie”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Edwina “Winnie” Blair, 93, of Parkersburg WV died Thursday March 24, 2022 at The Willows. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Edward L. and Maggie J. (Davis) Smith. She worked at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was a lay preacher...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lockhaven Express

Carrie W. Bolin

Carrie W. Bolin left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was born in Lamar Township, Clinton County, on Sept. 14, 1930, to James (Elmer) and Elsie Weaver. Carrie was united in marriage on June 20, 1952, to Darrell W. Bolin, who...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Ada M. Jordon

Ada M. Jordon, 89, of Nippenose Valley, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home. Born Sept. 21, 1932 in Elmira, N.Y., she was the daughter of Harry L. Mosher and the former Winifred Waltman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Howard Happenings

The Orviston Community Celebration will be held on July 8-9 this year and to buy the fireworks for the festival’s end the committee holds a Chicken & Waffles Dinner. This year the dinner will be held on Saturday, May 14, at the Beech Creek-Blanchard Fire Company social hall. The dinner will run from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and the cost for anyone age 9 and over is $10. Those youngsters who are eight and younger can eat for free. There will be both eat-in meals and take-outs available. Call Brenda at 570-660-5283 to reserve your meals or for more info.
ORVISTON, PA
Lockhaven Express

Local briefs

LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University English faculty member, Dr. Robert Myers, will be the guest speaker at the Spring Book Talk at 6 p.m. today at LHU’s Stevenson Library. The event will be held on the ground floor in the children’s library where Myers will discuss his book, “Reconciling Nature: Literary Representations of the Natural, 1876-1945.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Ruth E. McCloskey

Ruth E. McCloskey, 88, of Lock Haven, formerly of Mill Hall, passed away at Haven Place on Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was born in Lock Haven on March 21, 1934, a daughter of the late Glenn and Pearl Wadsworth Dickey. On May 27, 1952, she was united in marriage...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
PennLive.com

Meet the 2022 M&T Bank John Travers Award female nominees

Since 1982, the John Travers Award has honored the top female and male student-athletes from central Pa. The scholarship award, named after the late executive sports editor of The Patriot-News, combines top athletic performance with dedicated work in the classroom and service to the community. Below are the female nominees...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lockhaven Express

Richard ‘Rick’ L. Huyck

Richard “Rick” L. Huyck, 71, of 299 Beagle Road, Mill Hall passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born Dec. 26, 1950 in Williamsport, he was the son of late Milton and Delores Huyck. On May 20, 1989, Rick married the love of...
MILL HALL, PA
Lockhaven Express

Meeting the Easter Bunny

Six week old Flora Dunham met the Easter Bunny for the first time as Peter Cottontail stopped in at the Flaming Foliage spring craft show at the Citizen’s Hose Company in South Renovo. A great time was had by not the only the kids but all vendors and shoppers alike. Flora is the daughter of Ryan and Alyssa Dunham of South Renovo.
RENOVO, PA
Lockhaven Express

Easter Church Services in area

LOCK HAVEN — The following churches have scheduled services for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The Lock Haven Parish consisting of Liberty, Dunnstown, McElhattan and Swissdale United Methodist Churches invites you all to join us on Good Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. in carrying the cross as Jesus did on that horrific day. The Cross Walk starts at the little league field in McElhattan and continues on the Rail to Trails, it’s about a mile to the McElhattan United Methodist Church.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Mill Hall woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Florence Warren of Mill Hall just celebrated her 103rd birthday on April 9. She enjoyed her birthday with family and friends who looked forward to celebrating this special day with her. Florence enjoyed her day receiving flowers, cards, balloons and eating birthday cupcakes, as well as getting phone calls from friends joining in on the celebration to wish her a happy birthday.
MILL HALL, PA
Lockhaven Express

Police news – April 14

LOGANTON — Kenneth Yerger, 20, of State College, was charged with 2 counts of rape of a child and other sexual related offenses by state police at Lamar. Police allege Yerger raped an 11-year-old between Jan. 1, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2020 in Greene Township, Clinton County. The investigation...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Bloomsburg dirt track racing and geese

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, we have calls about the dirt track racing in Bloomsburg, Wegmans getting rid of plastic bags, and the closing of Genetti's in Dickson City. But one topic in particular continues to dominate Talkback; and that's the fate of some geese at Bloomsburg...
BLOOMSBURG, PA

