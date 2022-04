Although their efforts aren’t visible, construction workers are hard at work on the $1.49 million Bayville Library renovation project, which began on Jan. 3 and is expected to be completed by September. Behind boarded windows in the building next door, where the village’s Water Department and two Boy Scout rooms once were, a new 930-square-foot meeting room is in the works.

BAYVILLE, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO