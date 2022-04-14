ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? review: A classic caper with some sadly listless performances

By Nick Hilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIytt_0f8nKhIh00

Agatha Christie , the “Queen of Crime”, whose novels are still adapted for the screen with machine-like regularity, knew that the question in the title of her 1934 mystery Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? was too good to pass up. “You don’t know yet who Evans is going to be... Evans will come in due course,” she once wrote. “The title is fixed.” Well, after a century of intriguing readers, that central proposition is now being brought to television viewers (well, for the first time since 2011) in the form of a three-part Britbox series, starring, written and directed by Hugh Laurie .

Narnia’s Will Poulter steps into the Christieverse as Bobby Jones, a happy-go-lucky vicar’s son who finds a dying man during a round of golf. “Why didn’t they ask Evans?” the man splutters with his final breath (more like, “why didn’t you ask a less elliptical question?” buddy) and Bobby is thrust on the trail of murderers, kidnappers and dope fiends. He’s ably assisted on this adventure by Lucy Boynton ’s Lady Francis “Frankie” Derwent, a childhood friend who’s turned into a noted It Girl (after last month’s The Ipcress File , Boynton is in danger of typecasting as the uppercrust girl with a taste for adventure). The stellar cast is rounded off by Maeve Dermody (a Christieverse veteran, after 2015’s And Then There Were None ) as the fragile Moira, and Lovesick ’s Daniel Ings as the shifty Roger Bassington-ffrench. Laurie himself takes to the stage, in the second episode, as Dr Nicholson, and he even ropes in Jim Broadbent for a cameo as Lord Marcham and invents a role for his old mucker, Emma Thompson, as his intemperate wife.

But let’s face it, Agatha Christie adaptations always have great casts. The question, in the absence of a household name like Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple, is how effectively the substitute sleuths run the show, and here Evans? falters. On the page, Bobby and Frankie – a Vile Bodies -esque pastiche of the Bright Young Things – are full of pluck and gumption; on the screen, however, they are sadly listless. “Relax Jones, I wear the trousers round here,” Frankie tells Bobby, but for all that Laurie’s script tries to inject some dynamism, the performances remain flat. Not to mention the total lack of chemistry between Poulter and Boynton, made more conspicuous by the prominence this adaptation places on their fledgling romance. “Poor old Bobby Jones the vicar’s son is too far down the ladder to mix with the likes of Lady Francis Derwent,” Frankie observes, but Lady Chatterley she is not.

This slight sexing up, however, is one of few major deviations from the source material. By the standards of recent entries in the Christie adaptation canon, Laurie remains broadly faithful to both the plot and mood that made its creator the bestselling novelist in history. “We can sleuth and deduce and hypothesise, and wear belted raincoats and smoke pipes in alleyways,” declares Frankie, setting out the series’ tonal manifesto. It’s important to forewarn viewers that Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? is an adventure rather than a mystery. There are no locked rooms or mustachioed detectives, though there are plenty of red herrings and final act twists. Evans? is a classic caper, flirting with the dynamics of social class in the manner of Dorothy L Sayers’ Peter Wimsey or Margery Allingham’s Albert Campion.

By contrast with the BBC’s dismally gloomy adaptations of recent years – and Kenneth Branagh’s gun-toting Poirot fare – Laurie’s Evans? is eminently cheerful. But you’ll be left wishing that the vim of the story was replicated in the performances. All the same, Christie knew that those deathbed (deathbeach, more like, given he’d toppled over a cliff) gasps represented a tantalising prospect – and these three hour-long episodes transliterate enough of that stardust to carry the enterprise.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey movie star hints at tear-jerking moment in upcoming storyline

With only weeks to go before the second Downton Abbey film lands on the big-screen, fan favourite Lesley Nicol has dropped a major hint that the storyline will be filled with highs and lows as well as some unexpected twists. The 68-year-old, who plays the beloved Mrs Patmore in the...
MOVIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Reacher star Alan Ritchson lands next lead movie role

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has landed himself a lead movie role following the success of the show's first season. The actor will star in Jon Gunn's Ordinary Angels alongside two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. The film is inspired by the true heroic deeds of a local hairdresser and takes...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Boynton
Person
Margery Allingham
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Jim Broadbent
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Hugh Laurie
Popculture

Netflix Loses Gerard Butler's Most Iconic Movie

Netflix just dropped the iconic and controversial movie 300 from its streaming catalog. As promised, the movie left Netflix on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Fans can still find it elsewhere, although the movie's critics would advise you to skip it altogether. Gerard Butler stars as King Leonidas in 300, an...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Here’s Why Theo James Isn’t in ‘Sanditon’ Season 2

Spoilers abound for Sanditon Season 1 (and the first episode of Season 2) below. You’ve been warned!. Fans of romantic period dramas, rejoice! March brought the sophomore return of two beloved Regency-era shows — Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and PBS Masterpiece’s “Sanditon.” While the former is definitely the more boisterous and popular of the two, the latter has amassed a small-but-mighty fanbase of devotees.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Nicolas Cage clears up ‘misconception’ about reason why he accepted dozens of VOD movie roles

Nicolas Cage has defended starring in so many straight-to-VOD films, while explaining what he spent the money on.In between more well-known roles in films like Mandy and Pig, the actor racked up dozens of credits in films that bypassed cinema releases and became available to rent at home without much fanfare.These films arrived amid reports that the actor spent the entirety of his $150m fortune and was in deep debt after owing the IRS property taxes of $6.3m.Now, in a new interview with GQ, Cage explained the basis behind accepting the roles stemmed from a refusal to file for...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ipcress File
Us Weekly

‘Wicked’: Everything to Know About the Ariana Grande-Led Film Based on the Broadway Musical

Isn’t this news wonderful? After nearly 10 years of development, the long-awaited film adaptation of Broadway’s Wicked is making headway as it finally landed its stars, director and potential start dates. The musical, a longtime Great White Way staple since its debut in 2004, has gone through plenty of discussions and changes regarding a potential film version […]
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Thandiwe Newton Exits ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is leaving Magic Mike’s Last Dance, with Salma Hayek taking over her role in the Warner Bros. film. Production had recently begun in London. “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a Warners spokesperson said in a statement.More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Pine and Thandiwe Newton in Amazon's 'All the Old Knives': Film ReviewChris Pine on Spy Thriller 'All the Old Knives': "The Heart of It Is This Love Story"Channing Tatum, Lionsgate Team for Live 'Step Up' Dance Show Magic Mike’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery teases new chapter for sisters Lady Mary and Edith

Ahead of the Downton Abbey sequel, fan favourites Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael have teased new details of their characters. Michelle, 40, plays the eldest Grantham child Lady Mary, while Laura, 35, plays younger sister Lady Edith. Over the series, the two on-screen sisters have had their fair share of ups and downs together - including their turbulent sibling relationship.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Kristen Stewart lands next lead movie role in romantic thriller

Spencer star Kristen Stewart is taking on a new challenge as she's landed the lead role in Love Lies Bleeding, a new romantic thriller. The actress is teaming up with English director and screenwriter Rose Glass for the new project. Glass has a background in writing and directing eerie films...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
hypebeast.com

A24 and 'Ex Machina' Director Alex Garland Debut Trailer for Horror Film 'Men'

A24 has debuted the official trailer for Men, its upcoming horror film helmed by Ex Machina director Alex Garland. The movie stars Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley as Harper, a woman who flees to the English countryside after a personal tragedy in search of a place to heal. Her beautiful paradise quickly turns into hell, however, after she feels as if someone or something from the woods is stalking her. “What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland’s (Ex Machina, Annihilation) feverish, shape-shifting new horror film,” the official plot reads.”
MOVIES
94.1 KRNA

First Official David Bowie Movie Could Premiere Next Month

The first David Bowie movie to be officially sanctioned by his estate could premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month. Variety reported that Moonage Daydream – first revealed last year – would be streamed on HBO in early 2023 after writer and director Brett Morgen completed work five years after he started. No theatrical release information was announced.
MOVIES
The Independent

Liz Sheridan death: Seinfeld actor dies, aged 93

Actor Liz Sheridan has died at the age of 93.The death of the actor, best known for her roles as Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on the hit sitcom Seinfeld and the bickering neighbour in the comedy series ALF, was announced by her representative Amanda Hendon on Friday (15 April).According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan died in her sleep of natural causes at her New York City home, only five days after her birthday.Sheridan appeared in more than 20 episodes of Seinfeld over the course of its nine-season run and about three dozen episodes of ALF’s four-season run.While she had a long...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laura Linney: ‘There’s nothing more dangerous than ignorance and arrogance’

Midway through our conversation, Laura Linney flashes the kind of smile that can’t be faked. Big, dimpled; a dazzling sunrise of warmth. The triple-Oscar-nominated star has begun telling me the story of how she met her husband. It was 2004, the year after Love Actually, in which she played the pining office worker, Sarah. Linney was flying to the Telluride Film Festival, where her latest film, Kinsey – about the pioneering sexologist Alfred Kinsey – was to be unveiled.When she landed, she was introduced to a local real estate agent who was helping out with the festival. His name was...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

9 Best Benedict Cumberbatch Performances From 'Doctor Strange' to 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch is an actor who excels at character, accent, and all the nuances that only the best big screen portrayals have to offer. He has supplied the voices of Smaug in The Hobbit franchise, the title role of The Grinch, and Agent Classified in Penguins of Madagascar, as well as acting alongside the biggest names Hollywood has to offer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cumberbatch is soon to reprise his role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He's an actor that clearly strives to be different and to become as immersed within his roles as best he can, and even outside of work he imitates a pretty good Chewbacca when asked. So cast your eyes over these nine essential performances of a very talented gentleman.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy