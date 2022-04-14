MSU campus closed today

Important information regarding classes and school activities at Buffalo State College on Thursday morning. According to Buffalo State's social media pages, all classes are cancelled for the day and the campus is closed, after a threat was made against the college's campus community. Local authorities and the campus' UPD are...
Central Michigan University announced Thursday that four residence halls located in their north campus community will be closed for Fall 2022 as part of their efforts to enhance student experience and improve efficiency. According to a release by Central Michigan’s Office of Residence Life, the Fall 2022 closure of Larzelere,...
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – On Thursday, Doña Ana Community College (DACC) officials announced a college-wide closure for staff development. All DACC campuses and centers will be closed to the public on Friday, March 25th as part of a professional development day for all employees. The all-day, online...
A planned power outage will force Missouri Western State University to close campus early on Thursday. Missouri Western will close campus at 1pm tomorrow, so that Evergy can make some necessary repairs to a main transmission line damaged last fall. Campus will reopen at 8am on Friday, the University is...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team hosted Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday (April 13), as the Golden Bears came into Marquette and claimed a 13-10 victory over the Wildcats.The loss dropped NMU to 8-5 on the season and 2-3 in GLIAC matches. How it Happend The Green...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey has been dismal for 10 years -- now a new coach is being sought and I’d say don’t require an MSU pedigree. Other MSU big time coaches did not play at MSU. The two former hockey players were good players, but their record as coaches didn’t pan out. I’d simply find the best possible coach available and hope he can turn things around as quickly as possible.
