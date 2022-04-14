ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

MSU campus closed today

Minot Daily News
 2 days ago

The Minot State University Campus will be closed today due to the blizzard, according...

www.minotdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Threat Made To Buffalo State College; Campus Closed

Important information regarding classes and school activities at Buffalo State College on Thursday morning. According to Buffalo State's social media pages, all classes are cancelled for the day and the campus is closed, after a threat was made against the college's campus community. Local authorities and the campus' UPD are...
BUFFALO, NY
El Paso News

Dona Ana Community College campus closed on Friday

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – On Thursday, Doña Ana Community College (DACC) officials announced a college-wide closure for staff development. All DACC campuses and centers will be closed to the public on Friday, March 25th as part of a professional development day for all employees. The all-day, online...
DONA ANA COUNTY, NM
9&10 News

CMU Students React to North Campus Halls Temporarily Closing

Enrollment at Central Michigan University has been declining in the past several years, and the university said they’ve had to make some temporary changes on campus until enrollment goes up. This fall CMU will temporarily close four residence halls in north camps, and reopen three halls in south campus,...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Education
WLUC

Wildcat Lacrosse drops 13-10 decision to Concordia St. Paul

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team hosted Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday (April 13), as the Golden Bears came into Marquette and claimed a 13-10 victory over the Wildcats.The loss dropped NMU to 8-5 on the season and 2-3 in GLIAC matches. How it Happend The Green...
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Minot State University#College
WILX-TV

In My View: Will a new coach improve MSU hockey?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey has been dismal for 10 years -- now a new coach is being sought and I’d say don’t require an MSU pedigree. Other MSU big time coaches did not play at MSU. The two former hockey players were good players, but their record as coaches didn’t pan out. I’d simply find the best possible coach available and hope he can turn things around as quickly as possible.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy