Authorities Seek Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman in Duarte

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

DUARTE (CNS) - Authorities today sought the public's help to identify a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Duarte.

The crime occurred on Monday in the 1200 block of Huntington Drive near the Foothill (210) Freeway, but further details on the assault were not available, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The suspect was described as a Black man who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on the assault was asked to contact the Sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

