University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women's hockey goalie Emma Soderberg announced on Thursday that she is returning to the Bulldogs' program for her fifth season. "I've always been set on four years of college and then I'm going home," Soderberg said. That was the case for the Sweden native until the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility following the pandemic.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO