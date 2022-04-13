ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

8th ranked Kentucky no hits Louisville, Blane gets a hit in win for Cats

By Todd Hamilton
lite987whop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEighth ranked Kentucky scored seven times in its first two at bats...

lite987whop.com

KARK

Softball Ready For Top 15 Match-up With Kentucky

The 6th ranked Arkansas Razorback softball team will host 12th ranked Kentucky in a three game series starting on Friday at Bogle Park. Arkansas currently sits at the top of the SEC Standings at 9-3 in conference play, but the Wildcats are right behind them at 8-4. Courtney Deifel and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Timely hitting, defense boost No. 6 Hogs to win over No. 15 LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Robert Moore's bat and glove lifted No. 6 Arkansas (26-7, 9-4 SEC) to a 5-4 series-opening win over No. 15 LSU (23-10, 7-6 SEC) on Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorback second baseman's go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the seventh catapulted the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Former College Football Player Has Died At 26

The college football world is in mourning following the passing of a former Arkansas football player. Brian Wallace, who played on the offensive line for the Razorbacks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was just 26 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” the team said...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATC News

Arkansas Baseball Blanks LSU, 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Left-hander Hagen Smith fired seven scoreless innings Friday, and fifth-ranked Arkansas homered three times as the Razorbacks posted a 4-0 win over No. 12 LSU at Baum-Walker Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tennessee

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

'Bama ends UT’s SEC winning streak at 12

KNOXVILLE — Alabama decided a dozen in a row was enough for Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team. The Crimson Tide handed the Vols a 6-3 loss on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, ending UT’s Southeastern Conference season-opening winning streak at 12 games. The loss was Tennessee's second in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVQ

Kentucky falls to Arkansas 2-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(UK Athletics) – The No. 8 Kentucky Softball team went 2-for-16 with runners on base Friday and were unable to capitalize in the seventh as the bats went quiet in a 2-1 loss at No. 6 Arkansas. With the loss, Kentucky falls to 28-10 and the Wildcats are...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kait 8

Delce deals gem, #6 Arkansas softball beats #12 Kentucky

Junior Chenise Delce tossed a nine-strikeout gem to propel No. 6 Arkansas to its ninth-consecutive win, downing No. 12 Kentucky, 2-1, in Friday’s series opener at Bogle Park. The win also marks the Hogs’ fifth-straight win against a ranked opponent. “We had a pitcher’s duel today,” said head...
JONESBORO, AR
WKYT 27

No. 6 Arkansas tops No. 8 UK 2-1 in SEC showdown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WKYT) - No. 6 Arkansas beat No. 8 Kentucky 2-1 Friday night in the opening game of a massive SEC series. The winner of this weekend’s series is guaranteed at least a tie with Alabama atop the conference standings. The Wildcats went 2-16 with runners on base...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

