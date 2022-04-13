8th ranked Kentucky no hits Louisville, Blane gets a hit in win for Cats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Kentucky Lottery players from Central Kentucky can now call themselves millionaires after coming forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $3,000,000. The winners, who lottery officials say wish to remain anonymous, pitched in together on a $30 Gold Rush ticket from a vending machine at the...
The 6th ranked Arkansas Razorback softball team will host 12th ranked Kentucky in a three game series starting on Friday at Bogle Park. Arkansas currently sits at the top of the SEC Standings at 9-3 in conference play, but the Wildcats are right behind them at 8-4. Courtney Deifel and...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Robert Moore's bat and glove lifted No. 6 Arkansas (26-7, 9-4 SEC) to a 5-4 series-opening win over No. 15 LSU (23-10, 7-6 SEC) on Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorback second baseman's go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the seventh catapulted the...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Former Kentucky Wildcats player Dontaie Allen has decided where he will be transferring to, and it is a decision that will keep him in his home state. The 2019 Kentucky Mr. Basketball will become a Hilltopper, declaring on Twitter that he would be going to Western Kentucky University.
The college football world is in mourning following the passing of a former Arkansas football player. Brian Wallace, who played on the offensive line for the Razorbacks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was just 26 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” the team said...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU (23-11, 7-7 SEC) dropped a key series on the road to No. 6 Arkansas (27-7, 10-4 SEC) 4-0 on Friday, April 15. The Tigers’ high-powered offense was shut out for the first time all season and held to just three hits, and 12 hits total all singles.
Brad Bohannon and the Alabama baseball team have made the trip to Knoxville for a weekend series with the No.1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and Tide took down the Vols in game one of the series 6-3 on Friday night. With the win, Alabama has now won eight straight, four of...
No. 10 Kentucky mens tennis took down No. 41 LSU 4-2 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday night. The win moves the Cats to 18-6 overall this season and 9-2 in the SEC. The match started out with the usual doubles matches, with the Tigers and the Cats fighting hard for the crucial point.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Left-hander Hagen Smith fired seven scoreless innings Friday, and fifth-ranked Arkansas homered three times as the Razorbacks posted a 4-0 win over No. 12 LSU at Baum-Walker Stadium.
KNOXVILLE — Alabama decided a dozen in a row was enough for Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team. The Crimson Tide handed the Vols a 6-3 loss on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, ending UT’s Southeastern Conference season-opening winning streak at 12 games. The loss was Tennessee's second in...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(UK Athletics) – The No. 8 Kentucky Softball team went 2-for-16 with runners on base Friday and were unable to capitalize in the seventh as the bats went quiet in a 2-1 loss at No. 6 Arkansas. With the loss, Kentucky falls to 28-10 and the Wildcats are...
The Alabama baseball winning streak just found a new marquee moment. The eighth straight Crimson Tide win came with a 6-3 final at No. 1 Tennessee. The Vols were the first SEC program to ever start conference play with 12 straight wins but it wouldn’t hit 13 after Friday night.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When it rains, it pours. After losing just one game this season and riding a 23-game win streak, the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have now lost their last two games. No. 1 Tennessee fell to No. 24 Alabama Friday night in game one, 6-3. Things...
Junior Chenise Delce tossed a nine-strikeout gem to propel No. 6 Arkansas to its ninth-consecutive win, downing No. 12 Kentucky, 2-1, in Friday’s series opener at Bogle Park. The win also marks the Hogs’ fifth-straight win against a ranked opponent. “We had a pitcher’s duel today,” said head...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WKYT) - No. 6 Arkansas beat No. 8 Kentucky 2-1 Friday night in the opening game of a massive SEC series. The winner of this weekend’s series is guaranteed at least a tie with Alabama atop the conference standings. The Wildcats went 2-16 with runners on base...
