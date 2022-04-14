Sudzin Country

Unlike any other duo before or since, the Judds captivated country listeners through their timeless music and a complicated but loving relationship that felt familiar to every mother and daughter. Their satisfying records leaned on acoustic arrangements at a time when synthesizers were commonplace at country radio, and their stories felt like our stories, from “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Ol’ Days)” to “Girls Night Out.” On stage and with the press, Naomi Judd carried with her a charisma that firmly established her place in the spotlight, even though it was Wynonna who possessed the voice that made everyone pay attention.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO