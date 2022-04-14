ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

Sudzin Country

murrysville.com
 2 days ago

Sudzin Country "Sudzin Country" is country and bluegrass...

www.murrysville.com

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

The Judds: Country Legends We Love

Unlike any other duo before or since, the Judds captivated country listeners through their timeless music and a complicated but loving relationship that felt familiar to every mother and daughter. Their satisfying records leaned on acoustic arrangements at a time when synthesizers were commonplace at country radio, and their stories felt like our stories, from “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Ol’ Days)” to “Girls Night Out.” On stage and with the press, Naomi Judd carried with her a charisma that firmly established her place in the spotlight, even though it was Wynonna who possessed the voice that made everyone pay attention.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

90’s Country Star Has Passed Away

Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murrysville, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Murrysville, PA
Fox News

Country music star Jeff Carson dead at 58

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58. Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluegrass Music#Country Dance#Sudzin Country
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Declined, But Here’s The Country Music Artists That Are In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she’s a country music artist, and wouldn’t feel right if she accepted the offer.
MUSIC
Smithonian

When Patsy Cline Broke Through as a Country Music Sensation

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
KESQ

Loretta Lynn Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Grammy Award-winning country singer Loretta Lynn. Birth date: April 14, 1932 (some sources say 1935) Marriage: Oliver Lynn (1948-1996, his death) Children: Patsy, Peggy, Cissie, Ernest Ray, Jack Benny and Betty Sue. Other Facts. Her first guitar was a gift from her...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Universal to Represent Elvis Presley’s Song Catalog

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) will represent Elvis Presley’s song catalog, under an exclusive global deal with Authentic Brands Group, owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises. Building on the relationship between Universal and ABG, which started in 2021, when the two entered a strategic deal to acquire and manage artist...
MUSIC
KLAW 101

Jamey Johnson Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry by Bill Anderson

Jamey Johnson will be the next inductee into the Grand Ole Opry. An esteemed vocalist and songwriting mainstay, Johnson got his invite on Saturday night (March 19) during a writers round at the Opry that also featured the legendary likes of Buddy Cannon and Whisperin' Bill Anderson. Anderson, who is...
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Among Performers for 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards will have a little bit of country flair this year, as Reba McEntire is on the brief list of performers for Sunday's show (March 27). The "Fancy" singer will perform "Somehow You Do" from the movie Four Good Days. The song — written by Diane Warren — is also nominated for Best Original Song.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Tami Neilson, Willie Nelson Grieve Heavy Losses in Their New Duet ‘Beyond the Stars’

Click here to read the full article. Tami Neilson and Willie Nelson meditate on heavy losses in their new duet “Beyond the Stars,” released alongside a video on Wednesday. The song will appear on the Canada-born, New Zealand-based Neilson’s upcoming album Kingmaker. “Beyond the Stars” is a mournful ballad in 3/4 time and it takes a close look at the grief brought on by a loved one’s death. Neilson wrote the song after the 2015 loss of her father and, while Nelson acts as her father’s voice in his verse, it takes on an extra poignancy coming so soon after the...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Turns 90 Years Old

Happy 90th Birthday to the Queen, Loretta Lynn. From Butcher Holler, Kentucky, to the Country Music Hall of Fame, she’s had an incredible decades-long career paving the way for countless other female artists coming behind her. She penned classic hits like, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy