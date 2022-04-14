ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County pilot program to help low-level offenders avoid charges

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1sEB_0f8nF12p00
| Photo courtesy of PxHere (CC0 Public Domain)

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer on Wednesday announced a pilot program that would allow some low-level offenders to avoid facing a criminal filing if they participate in mental health or substance abuse services.

The FIRST Point Diversion Program — or Focused Intervention Route to Services and Treatment — is a partnership with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Seal Beach and Irvine Police departments and the county’s Health Care Agency and Social Services Agency.

“The entire goal of pre-filing diversion is to get new offenders connected to services immediately upon contact by the police,” Spitzer said in a statement. “My entire goal is not only to reduce recidivism, but to keep a person entirely out of the justice system beyond the arrest to keep a person from ever having charges filed — the greatest inhibition to future job and educational opportunities.”

The sort of offenders eligible for the program will be for crimes such as drug possession and being drunk in public, or when there is a victim who approves, in cases such as in trespassing, vandalism and assault.

Police will consult with prosecutors to determine a first layer of eligibility, and then the alleged offender will be assessed by a Health Care Agency counselor, who will monitor the person through the process. If the offender successfully completes a treatment program, he or she will not be charged with a crime.

Comments / 3

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seal Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Todd Spitzer
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Resident Sentenced To Over 30 Years In Prison After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

A Santa Clarita woman was sentenced to over 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to over 10 felonies Monday following a fatal wrong-way crash in 2018. Nicole Thibault, from Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, eight counts of attempted murder with a vehicle with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft auto, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Irvine Police#Health Care Agency#Social Services Agency
CBS LA

LA sheriff says deputies will no longer patrol Metro transit without sole authority

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday that he will withdraw all his deputies from patrolling the L.A. County Metropolitan Transit Authority unless his department is given sole authority to handle security for the transit system. In a news conference, Villanueva said he will withdraw his deputies beginning in July. Villanueva alleged that a 2017 contract which split Metro duties among the sheriff's department and the Los Angeles and Long Beach police departments has led to increased crime on the system and is "unacceptable." The sheriff cited Tuesday's mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

OC COVID-19 hospitalizations creep upward again

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued inching back up, and eight more virus-related deaths, most of which occurred in March, were logged, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations increased from 78 Wednesday to 84 Thursday, with the number of intensive care patients increasing...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Pomona Police bust illegal gambling casino

On Thursday, the Pomona Police Department said officers with the Special Investigation Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of North Rebecca Street and located a large-scale illegal gambling casino. The department was tipped off when a property owner contacted police at around 12:45 p.m. after finding people inside of what was supposed to be a vacant commercial building. Prior to police arriving on the scene, the subjects inside the property fled. SIU officers seized evidence including electronics and currency. "The Pomona Police Department has seen an increase in these illegal casinos opening in vacant buildings within the city limits. These illegal gambling casinos  are the source of multiple calls for service, including batteries, robberies, and shootings," the department's release stated. No suspect descriptions were provided. Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. 
POMONA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy