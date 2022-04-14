ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
73-year-old man suffering from dementia, diabetes missing in Bellflower

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
Howard Owens Harris, 73, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bellflower on Cornuta Avenue between Eucalyptus and Woodruff avenues. | Photo Courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A 73-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes was reported missing Tuesday evening after last being seen in Bellflower.

Howard Owens Harris was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on the 16100 block of Cornuta Avenue between Eucalyptus and Woodruff avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Harris is Black, 6 feet tall, weighs 245 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald with facial hair. Authorities say Harris wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue cowboy shirt, blue shorts, black shoes and white socks.

Harris has a scar on his left bicep and a tattoo with the number “50” on his upper right arm.

Anyone who sees Harris or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

