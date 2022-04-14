ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Blood Drive With OneBlood, April 22, 11-4PM, In Hickory

By FOCUS Newspaper
focusnewspaper.com
 2 days ago

Hickory – The Catawba Valley Association of Realtors® is...

www.focusnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Troup County hosts blood drive on March 25

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on March 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center.  To make appointments interest participants can visit the American Red Cross website and enter the sponsor code: TCGC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. According to American Red Cross, every […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WJHG-TV

Blood drive to save lives

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Did you know that a whole blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives?. OneBlood and Carrabba’s Italian Grill have teamed up to help fill this need by hosting BloodMobile blood drives in Panama City Beach. One local official described...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WPMI

Baldwin EMC Hosting Blood Drive to Help Local Blood Bank Shortage

Baldwin EMC is calling on members of the community to respond to an emergency need for blood donations. The cooperative will host its annual Spring into Action blood drive on Thursday, March 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at their headquarters in Summerdale, with the hope that they can help boost the supply for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.
SUMMERDALE, AL
Centre Daily

Police car plunges into chest-deep water in NC, officials say. ‘I thought the worst’

A crash sent a police car off a road and plunging into chest-deep water in Eastern North Carolina, officials said. The officer was trapped inside the car for about two hours as crews worked to free him overnight Monday, March 21. A photo shared with McClatchy News shows that the front of officer Austin Goulder’s cruiser was mangled after the crash.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catawba, NC
City
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Society
City
Lenoir, NC
WJTV 12

Two blood drives to be held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) will host blood drives on Tuesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 31. On Tuesday, March 29, the blood drive will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in a Bloodmobile at South Central Place. On Thursday, March 31, the blood drive will be held […]
LAUREL, MS
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Library to hold blood drive for Red Cross

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library will be holding a blood drive for the Red Cross on Monday, March 28. The library holds blood drives every few months to aid in the current national blood supply shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are still in a national blood...
PELHAM, AL
UPMATTERS

The Red Cross plans spring blood donation drives

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The American Red Cross is planning to hold multiple blood donation drives in the U.P. and northern Wisconsin in the coming weeks. While the Red Cross says it is grateful to the hundreds of thousands of people who have donated thus far in 2022, donated blood has a limited shelf life and must be constantly replenished to maintain a readily available blood supply.
CHARITIES
WFMJ.com

Blood Drive: Friday at Sharon Regional Medical Center

The Red Cross is asking the Valley to roll up their sleeves and donate blood to ensure others in our area get the care they need. Officials with the Red Cross say they are thankful for donations that have helped alleviate an immediate blood crisis reported in early 2022. But, they say in the days and weeks ahead, it’s still important that the Red Cross maintain a supply for hospital patients.
SHARON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Charity
FOX8 News

Need your yard mowed in the Triad? There’s an app for that

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – First it was Uber and Lyft to pick you up and give you a ride. Then it was Uber Eats and Grubhub (and others) to deliver culinary delights to your door. Now there’s a no-touch, “Uber-like” app to mow your grass and trim your shrubs. GreenPal, based in Nashville, launched in […]
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy