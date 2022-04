The Whitesboro offense piled up 16 runs in a 16-2 win at Holland Patent Thursday in non-league baseball action. The Warriors scored three in the top of the first, then Holland Patent responded with its only two runs of the game in the bottom of the inning. Whitesboro scored a run in the second to make it 4-2 and the team never looked back. The team exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning.

HOLLAND PATENT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO