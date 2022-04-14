ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Taps Should Be A Spring Event “Go-To”

By Kourtney VanDeusen
weeklypostnc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – Spring is finally here, and that means it’s time to get outside again. Although outdoor time may have to include overdue yardwork, spring cleaning garage sales, and delayed home improvements, it should also include walks in the park, backyard barbeques, and neighborhood block parties. To infuse a unique and...

www.weeklypostnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

MCV Wines hosting spring events

– The public is invited to celebrate the light and energy of spring this year at MCV Wines in the Tin City Annex of Paso Robles. During their Spring Winemaker’s Dinner on April 2 at 6 p.m., guests will sample six of the winery’s new spring wine releases, each paired with a culinary creation by Chef Mike Zimmerle of Knife+Fork.
PASO ROBLES, CA
FOX Carolina

Easter Events in the Upstate, North Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easter is just around the corner, and there are many events happening across the Upstate and in North Carolina. First Baptist Simpsonville Upstate Church is holding a free community-wide Ultimate Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 2. The event is located at 861 SE Main St. Heritage Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
CHICAGO READER

Jump into spring with these Chicagoland events

The spring equinox (the moment when the sun is exactly above the equator and day and night are of equal length) for this year starts at 10:33 AM on Sunday 3/20, and brings our chance to check out Chicagohenge (if you go to the Loop, you might see the sun framed by our skyscrapers). And before and after this moment on Sunday morning, there’s plenty of events and activities happening to put a spring in your step. Here’s a few that we think you should check out.
CHICAGO, IL
WFAA

Go with the pros for spring cleaning

Our official home pros talk about how a thorough spring cleaning can help keep your home’s air fresh and clean this season. For more information, anumber1air.com.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
Bring Me The News

List of 2022 spring plant sales in the Twin Cities

After the seemingly never-ending winter, we're finally approaching spring planting season – and there's no shortage of major plant sales in the Twin Cities where green-fingered residents can stock up. Here's a look at some of the plant sales happening in the Twin Cities this spring. (This list will...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
I-95 FM

Is It Too Early To Turn The Heat Down? Not All Mainers Think So.

Twice a year, Mainers enter a vicious debate... When to turn the heat on for the season... And when to turn the heat off for the season. There are just two people in my house, and we also still have this discussion. Although, it's not much of discussion. My wife does what she wants, and I just smile and nod. Someone has to wear the pants in every household, and it's not me.
MAINE STATE
103GBF

World’s Largest Bounce House Coming to Indianapolis

The World's Largest Bounce House is coming to Indianapolis this May with family and adults-only sessions!. I don't care how old you are, when you see a bounce house there's always a piece of you that wants to hop in and play. Typically bounce houses are reserved for kids only...but that's not the case with the World's Largest Bounce House!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Than Us#Spring Cleaning#Mobile#Food Drink#Backyard Barbeques
Thrillist

PBR Is Hiding Easter Kegs in Cities Around the U.S.

There are a lot of traditions observed around Easter. The most important is the Easter egg hunt. (Even the President has to have one every year.) If you, an adult human, are too embarrassed to run around the yard looking for colorful eggs full of M&Ms, you may not have to get completely frozen out of the tradition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Cotton Fest 2022 has corn hole, golf, barbecue and, of course, music

William Clark Green's Cotton Fest is back for 2022 with camping, corn hole, a golf scramble, barbecue cook-off and, of course, a full slate of live music. Cotton Fest is hosted by Cook's Garage, 11002 U.S. 87. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the High Cotton Relief Fund, which is a committee of local farmers and industry professionals that helps West Texas farmers who have undergone an unforeseen hardship. ...
FESTIVAL
PopSugar

Everything You Need For an Epic Weekend Brunch at Home

No doubt about it, brunch is the best weekend meal — especially if you're eating it at home. Think about it: No hour-long lines, no pressure to eat quickly, and no listening to a stranger loudly yammer on about last night's date. (Plus, with at-home brunch, you still get to enjoy bottomless mimosas.)
FOOD & DRINKS
GlobalGrind

For The Kiddos: 10 Creative Easter Sunday Activity Ideas

Creative And Fun Easter Sunday Ideas For The Kids Ahead of this weekend’s Easter holiday, some people may be wondering what to do with the littlest of guests. Kids have such short attention spans, getting them dressed for Easter dinner or taking them to hear the good Sunday word may not suffice for the whole […]
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Sacramento

Downtown Sacramento Brings Back Concerts In The Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After a two-year hiatus, Concerts In The Park—Sacramento’s longest-running music festival—is set to return to the downtown area on Friday evenings this year. Starting May 6 and running through July 29, these free concerts that draw thousands to the area each Friday night are a tradition in Sacramento and showcase local and national talent, but they’re being held as usual at Cesar Chavez Park at 9th and J streets—just a block away from the scene of the city’s deadliest mass shooting that happened on April 3. “As our community continues to heal through reconnection and shared experiences, we are...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Guardian

Easter easily beats Christmas – who can be miserable about the advent of spring?

Easter is the best holiday, hands down, no debate. In October, when the first Christmas decorations start to appear, it triggers deep dread in all right-thinking people. I’m in the US, where Thanksgiving doesn’t land for me, ditto the Fourth of July. There’s no day off for Halloween, but in any case that’s an occasion just for the kids. Like everything else, Easter has become more commercial – the shops are full of wicker baskets stuffed with shredded paper that once spilled, will never fully be expunged from your home. But relative to other holidays, it feels like the one grownup break in the year. Truly, who can be miserable about the advent of spring?
FESTIVAL
WRDW-TV

Professional disc golfer tours the country in his car

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A major disc golf tournament is coming to Columbia County for the first time. We met one competitor who’s making a career for himself on the road. “It’s fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” said John Willis. Willis is living his dream of touring...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
theodysseyonline.com

Tradition and Change

Christmas morning, in the cold state of Minnesota, a young me walks down the white carpeted stairways of my grandma’s house to the living room full of presents. Our stockings were stuffed and spread around the room, with my Aunt Margie asleep on the green velvet couch. My sister, Lizzie and I rushed to see what Santa brought us. I got some games and a brand-new science kit, and my sister got some dolls and clothes for them. We had that pure joy, the kind that you can only see in the eyes of a child. We were the youngest in the family of the cousins, so naturally we were first awake and the most excited about toys, and presents. My parents and brothers eventually joined us downstairs as we were tearing through the little goodies in our stockings and searching for scissors to cut open the boxes everything came in. We saw that Santa ate our cookies, drank our milk, and the reindeer ate the food we left outside. Then to the kitchen we went to eat some breakfast and the day commenced.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy