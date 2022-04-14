ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Suspect leads authorities on chase after stealing unmarked El Cajon Police truck

CBS 8
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS 8 that someone stole an unmarked El Cajon Police Department truck on Wednesday night. The vehicle was reported stolen around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, near Mission Gorge Road and North Magnolia Avenue in Santee. San Diego Sheriff’s...

